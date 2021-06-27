Dale Blaney Returns to Victory Lane Saturday at Sharon

HARTFORD, Ohio (June 26, 2021) — Dale Blaney used a week off from his officiating duties with the All Star Circuit of Champions to return to the drivers seat and in turn victory lane Saturday night at Sharon Speedway.

Driving for Rich Farmer, Blaney drove from fourth starting position to take the lead from George Houghbaugh on lap five. Blaney never looked back in route to the victory over Carl Bowser, A.J. Flick, Sye Lynch, and Hobaugh.

Chad Ruhlman won the RUSH Sprint Car Series feature.

Sharon Speedway

Hartford, Ohio

Saturday, June 26, 2021

Winged 410 Sprint Cars

Feature:

1. 29X-Dale Blaney

2. 11-Carl Bowser

3. 2 A.J. Flick

4. 42-Sye Lynch

5. 40-George Hobaugh

6. 6-Bob Felmlee

7. 13-Brandon Matus

8. 08-Dan Kuriger

9. 5K-Adam Kekich

10. 23-Darren Pifer

11. 29-Michael Bauer

12. 33-Brent Matus

13. 11J-David Kalb

14. 80J-Kyle Colwell

15. 66-Ken Rossey

16. 5-Bob McMillin

17. 21-Bryan Salisbury

18. 13B-Steve Bright

19. 29s-Seth Zabo

20. 20B-Cody Bova

21. 27K-Dan Shetler

22. 76-Davey Jones

23. 35W-Jeremy Weaver

24. 99-Cameron Nastasi

RUSH Crate Sprint Car Series

Feature:

1. 68-Chad Ruhlman

2. 43J-Blaze Myers

3. 18-Arnie Kent

4. 16C-Amelia Clay

5. 41-Rod George

6. 57N-Tyler Newhart

7. 23-Kevin Ruhlman

8. 24-Gale Ruth

9. 1T-Ricky Tucker

10. 19-Brad Blackshear

11. 9J-Andy Feil

12. 37x-Bill Watson

13. 69X A.J. MacQuarrie

14. 12C-Calvin Clay

15. 13K-Kevin Kaserman

16. 5B-Gale Ruth

17. 58-Joe Lockhart

18. 25-Nolan Groves

19. 14-John Mollick