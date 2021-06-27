Mihocko Proves to Be Super Sub at Lincoln Speedway

PUTNAMVILLE, Ind. (June 26, 2021) — Tye Mihocko took full advantage of an opportunity to drive Jamie Paul’s #24P sprint car Saturday at Lincoln Park Speedway Saturday winning the sprint car feature.

Paul’s regular driver, Shane Cockrum, was busy driving a USAC Silver Crown car at Eldora Speedway. Mihocko responded by starting on the pole position and driving to victory over A.J. Hopkins, Brandon Spencer, Brent Beauchamp, and Colten Cottle.

Lincoln Park Speedway

Putnamville, Indiana

Saturday, June 26, 2021

Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars

Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 2C-Tim Creech II[3]

2. 5C-Colten Cottle[4]

3. 26-Pat Giddens[2]

4. 19C-Daniel Clodfelter[1]

5. 83-Carl Rhuebottom[5]

6. 56-Nick Montani[6]

7. 4U-Allen Howard Jr[7]

Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 44-Dickie Gaines[1]

2. 22-Brandon Spencer[4]

3. 5-Jesse Vermillion[2]

4. 53-Brayden Fox[3]

5. 73-Blake Vermillion[5]

6. 90-Patrick Budde[6]

7. 37-David Gross[7]

Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 4-Braydon Cromwell[1]

2. 04-AJ Hopkins[4]

3. 6-Mario Clouser[3]

4. 16B-Harley Burns[2]

5. 34C-Robert Carrington[5]

6. 17S-Shey Owens[6]

7. 51-Steve Hair[7]

Heat Race #4 (8 Laps)

1. 34-Brent Beauchamp[2]

2. 24P-Tye Mihocko[1]

3. 5M-Matthew McDonald[4]

4. 9Z-Zack Pretorius[3]

5. 10G-Gabriel Gilbert[5]

6. 20D-Chad Davenport[6]

7. 9-Jim Tribby[7]

B-Main (12 Laps)

1. 73-Blake Vermillion[2]

2. 34C-Robert Carrington[3]

3. 10G-Gabriel Gilbert[4]

4. 20D-Chad Davenport[8]

5. 9-Jim Tribby[12]

6. 83-Carl Rhuebottom[1]

7. 51-Steve Hair[11]

8. 90-Patrick Budde[6]

9. 56-Nick Montani[5]

10. 37-David Gross[10]

11. 4U-Allen Howard Jr[9]

12. 17S-Shey Owens[7]

A-Main (25 Laps)

1. 24P-Tye Mihocko[1]

2. 04-AJ Hopkins[2]

3. 22-Brandon Spencer[3]

4. 34-Brent Beauchamp[5]

5. 5C-Colten Cottle[4]

6. 5M-Matthew McDonald[12]

7. 4-Braydon Cromwell[6]

8. 26-Pat Giddens[9]

9. 6-Mario Clouser[11]

10. 5-Jesse Vermillion[10]

11. 73-Blake Vermillion[17]

12. 44-Dickie Gaines[7]

13. 53-Brayden Fox[14]

14. 2C-Tim Creech II[8]

15. 16B-Harley Burns[15]

16. 34C-Robert Carrington[18]

17. 9Z-Zack Pretorius[16]

18. 20D-Chad Davenport[20]

19. 10G-Gabriel Gilbert[19]

20. 19C-Daniel Clodfelter[13]