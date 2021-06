Schedule for the Inaugural Corn Belt 150 presented by Premier Chevy Dealers

From Knoxville Raceway

A full weekend of racing action awaits at Knoxville Raceway! Check out what’s going on – on and off the track – during the inaugural Corn Belt Weekend!

Thursday, July 8 – $1 Busch Light Cans Night:

8am Knoxville Raceway Ticket Office

Opens

3pm Iowa Beer Bus Opens

4:30pm Suites and Grandstand Gates

Open

4:30pm Peace Tree Brewing Company

Beer Garden Opens

6:05pm NASCAR Camping World Truck

Series Practice

Friday, July 9 – Corn Belt 150 presented by Premier Chevy Dealers

8am Knoxville Raceway Ticket Office Opens

11am-2pm BBQ Party on the Square in Downtown Knoxville

2pm Iowa Beer Bus Opens

2pm “Meet the NASCAR Drivers” Q&A on Cemen Tech Entertainment Stage in Fan Zone

3pm Lucas Beebe Live on Cemen Tech Stage in Fan Zone

4:30pm Suites and Grandstand Gates Open

4:30pm Peace Tree Brewing Company Beer Garden Opens

6pm NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Heat Races

7:40pm Driver Introductions

8pm Corn Belt 150 presented by Premier Chevy Dealers

Post-Races Punching Pandas Live on Cemen Tech Entertainment Stage in Fan Zone

Post-Races Iowa Beer Bus Open

Saturday, July 10 – BRANDT Professional Agriculture Corn Belt Clash (non-wing & winged sprints)

8am Knoxville Raceway Ticket Office Opens

3pm Iowa Beer Bus Opens

4pm Driver Q&A on Cemen Tech Stage in Fan Zone with hosts Steve Post & Tony Bokhoven

5pm Jackson St. Edition live music on the Cemen Tech stage in Fan Zone

6pm Suites and Grandstand Gates Open

6:45pm Hot Laps

8pm* Heat Races

9:30pm* Features