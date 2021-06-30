The Bullring to Belleville Double-Header Up Next for United Rebel Sprint Series

By Rick Salem

OBERLIN, Kansas (June 28, 2021) – The Drive to Zero United POWRi Rebel Sprint Series Presented by Mel Hambelton Ford Racing returns to action this Saturday, July 3 and Sunday, July 4 after a weekend off. Series promotors and drivers saw a break in action before hitting the ground full-fledge with a hasty fifteen races scheduled in seven weeks.

On Saturday, July 3, the Drive to Zero United Rebel Sprint Series heads to “The Bullring” of Rush County Speedway in LaCrosse, Kansas. Always a favorite for the drivers and fans, the “Bullring” never disappoints as the action is always non stop and wheel to wheel. Hot laps are slated to being at 6:30PM, with racing at 7:30PM.

Independence Day will see drivers heading northeast to the famed ½-mile of Belleville High Banks in Belleville, Kansas. Hot laps are set to being at 6:30PM with racing at 7:30PM. General admission is $20 for adults, kids ages 7-12 $10, and 6 and under free.

Competitors from across the Midwest are expected to be in attendance as many prepare for the upcoming Belleville 305 Nationals at the beginning of August. Both events will pay $1000 to win and both will have a firework show at the commence of competition to celebrate the holiday weekend.

Ty Williams continues to lead the Drive to Zero points battle over Chad Salem and Jordan Knight. Zach Blurton and Kyler Johnson round out the top-five in standings heading into the weekend’s events.

The United Rebel Sprint Series partnered with Kansas’ Drive to Zero program to offer a $5,000 pay day to the 2021 Series Champion. The Drive to Zero program was designed with one goal in mind – to reduce fatalities and serious injuries that occur on Kansas highways – targeting child passenger safety, impaired driving, texting, and seat belt violations.

For more information on rules, results, schedules, and more visit the URSS official website, www.unitedrebelsprintseries.com. To stay up to date, visit their FB page: United Rebel Sprint Series (URSS).