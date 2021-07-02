Paulie Colagiovanni Opens Lucas Oil ESS CNY Speedweek with win at Can-Am

By Dean Reynolds

LaFARGEVILLE, NY – If you were a betting person, it’s becoming almost a sure bet that defending Lucas Oil Empire Super Sprints (ESS) Champion Paulie Colagiovanni will win at the Can-Am Speedway. Taking the lead from Jeff Cook on lap one restart, the 20-year-old driver took the first leg of the PJC Spray Foam Central New York Speedweek where he is also the 2019 titlist.

The win was Colagiovanni’s first on the 2021 Lucas Oil campaign and his fourth in a row at the LaFargeville 4/10ths mile oval. “We like it here and I like the big tracks,” said the driver from Cicero, NY, “We softened the car up some and it worked really good. It (the car) got a little looser in the race but I moved the wing back and that helped.”

As mentioned earlier he is the past Speedweek champion and that is the goal again this year, “It’s going to be a tough four or five days, lots of coffee, work and stay out of wrecks,” he went on, “You just need to keep finishing on the podium and that’s what we did in 2019. Just hope we can do it again.’

The final 24 laps did go non-stop with Jason Barney coming from his 10th place starting position to claim the runner-up honors, a little over two seconds behind the winner. “I couldn’t be happier, we are notoriously pretty bad here (Can-Am) so this was a good run,” Barney continued, “We kind of came with a plan to finish fifth or sixth, so we will definitely take a second. The guys gave me a great race car.”

The 2017 ESS champ is currently sitting atop the overall points and second to the 2019 champ was welcomed, “Paulie is good, whether you start ahead or behind him you know he’s probably the guy to beat,” said the driver of the familiar #87, “It’s a good start to a very long week and we just hope we can keep the good runs going and have some luck.”

Dylan Swiernik has finished in the top 10 in all the ESS events so far this year, with a third-place finish at his local track the highlight. “This track has neglected my so much, I’ve had so much bad luck here. I’ve been on the podium here but I also feel like I’ve destroyed 10 different cars,” Swiernik said on his Can-Am experiences, “A third place finish on Speedweek, I’m happy. Now just keep the tires on the ground and hope we are on top at the end.”

Cook hung on for fourth with Kelly Hebing home for a fine fifth. The next five was made up of Sammy Reakes IV, Chuck Hebing making for a family affair in the top ten, Danny Varin and dash winner Josh Pieniazek.

Lucas Oil Empire Super Sprints A-Main – Can-Am Speedway CNY Speedweek – June 30th, 2021 – 1. Paulie Colagiovanni ($2,610), Jason Barney ($1,795), Dylan Swiernik ($800), Jeff Cook ($680), Kelly Hebing ($530), Sammy Reakes IV ($495), Chuck Hebing ($430), Danny Varin ($495), Josh Pieniazek ($510), Matt Tanner ($450), Shawn Donath ($360), Jake Karklin ($345), Chad Miller ($300), Denny Peebles ($300), Dalton Herrick ($350), Nick Fratto ($325), Tyler Cartier ($300), Lacey Hanson ($300), Scott Holcomb ($325), Davie Franek ($300).

Bonuses:

PJC Spray Foam Hard Charger – Jason Barney ($50 – 8 Pos.)

Rifenburg Contracting Halfway – Paulie Colagiovanni ($50).

Pinnacle Pole Award – Jeff Cook ($50).

E&V Energy Heats – Tanner, Barney, Colagiovanni ($25)

ESS Media Team Fast Time – Tanner, Reakes IV, Colagiovanni. ($25).

Noftsier Tax Services/Cobra Coaches Dash – Pieniazek ($100), Varin ($75), Herrick ($50), Karklin ($25), Fratto ($25), Holcomb ($25).

Ashley Lynn Winery Podium – Colagiovanni, Barney, Swiernik – $10

Hoosier Tire – Barney ($210)

