Dancer Glides to Victory at Limaland

LIMA, Ohio (July 2, 2021) — Shawn Dancer won the National Racing Alliance feature Friday night at Limaland Motorsports Park. Jared Horstman, Dan McCarron, Randy Hannagan, and Devon Dobie rounded out the top five.

National Racing Alliance

Limaland Motorsports Park

Lima, Ohio

Friday, July 2 2021

Feature:

Feature:

1. 49-Shawn Dancer

2. 17-Jared Horstman

3. 22M-Dan McCarron

4. 22H-Randy Hannagan

5. 23-Devon Dobie

6. 28M-Conner Morrell

7. 66-Chase Dunham

8. 2P-Ricky Peterson

9. 11W-Harli White

10. 17H-Hud Horton

11. 2S-Kyle Sauder

12. 11-Tim Allison

13. 12G-Corbin Gurley

14. 5J-Jake Hesson

15. 18-Todd Heuerman

16. 16B-Zane DeVault

17. 24-Kobe Allison

DNS: 1-Steve Niese