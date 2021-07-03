Dancer Glides to Victory at Limaland

LIMA, Ohio (July 2, 2021) — Shawn Dancer won the National Racing Alliance feature Friday night at Limaland Motorsports Park. Jared Horstman, Dan McCarron, Randy Hannagan, and Devon Dobie rounded out the top five.
National Racing Alliance
Limaland Motorsports Park
Lima, Ohio
Friday, July 2 2021
Feature:
1. 49-Shawn Dancer
2. 17-Jared Horstman
3. 22M-Dan McCarron
4. 22H-Randy Hannagan
5. 23-Devon Dobie
6. 28M-Conner Morrell
7. 66-Chase Dunham
8. 2P-Ricky Peterson
9. 11W-Harli White
10. 17H-Hud Horton
11. 2S-Kyle Sauder
12. 11-Tim Allison
13. 12G-Corbin Gurley
14. 5J-Jake Hesson
15. 18-Todd Heuerman
16. 16B-Zane DeVault
17. 24-Kobe Allison
DNS: 1-Steve Niese