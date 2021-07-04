Campbell Wires ASCS Regional Battle At Monett

From Bryan Hulbert

MONETT, Mo. (July 3, 2021) – Leading start to finish at Monett Motor Speedway, Jeremy Campbell topped Saturday’s showdown between the ASCS Mid-South, American Bank of Oklahoma ASCS Sooner Region presented by Smiley’s Racing Products, and the Racinboys.com Warrior Region presented by Impact Signs, Awnings, and Wraps.

Holding off the field through a late-race caution, Campbell’s win is his second all-time with the Sooner Region and goes down as his first with the ASCS Mid-South and ASCS Warrior Regions.

Miles Paulus crossed second, with Kyle Clark charging ahead 13 positions for the bottom step of the podium. Following from 12th, Gregory Paxton was fourth, with Austin O’Neal also advancing from beyond the tenth starting spot to finish fifth atop the slick and tricky surface.

Jared Sewell from 14th made it to sixth, followed by J.R. Topper in seventh. Chase Porter, Jack Wagner, and Michael Tyre II completed the top ten.

Looking at each tour, the ASCS Mid-South Region heads for Dirt on the Rev on July 17. The American Bank of Oklahoma ASCS Sooner Region presented by Smiley’s Racing Products joins ASCS Sprint Week at Tulsa Speedway on July 30. The Racinboys.com Warrior Region presented by Impact Signs, Awnings, and Wraps takes on the National Tour on July 16 at U.S. 36 Raceway.

ASCS Mid-South/ASCS Sooner Region

Monett Motor Speedway

Monett, Missouri

Saturday, July 3, 2021

Schure Built Suspension Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 21-Gunner Ramey[4]

2. 98P-Miles Paulus[1]

3. 1X-Tim Crawley[3]

4. 44-Jared Sewell[2]

5. 21K-Kevin Hinkle[7]

6. 9$-Kyle Clark[5]

7. 11M-Michael Tyre II[6]

Lightning Wings Powder Coating Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 187-Landon Crawley[2]

2. 1S-Joey Schmidt[1]

3. 55B-Brandon Anderson[4]

4. 26M-Fred Mattox[7]

5. 11-Austin O’Neal[6]

6. 73-Samuel Wagner[5]

7. 77-Jack Wagner[3]

Smith Titanium Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 10C-Jeremy Campbell[2]

2. 1-Sean McClelland[6]

3. 92J-JR Topper[4]

4. 3G-Paxton Gregory[3]

5. 86-Timothy Smith[1]

6. 97-Kevin Cummings[5]

7. 2-Chase Porter[7]

A-Main (25 Laps)

1. 10C-Jeremy Campbell[3]

2. 98P-Miles Paulus[5]

3. 9$-Kyle Clark[16]

4. 3G-Paxton Gregory[12]

5. 11-Austin O’Neal[13]

6. 44-Jared Sewell[14]

7. 92J-JR Topper[9]

8. 2-Chase Porter[19]

9. 77-Jack Wagner[21]

10. 11M-Michael Tyre II[20]

11. 73-Samuel Wagner[17]

12. 21K-Kevin Hinkle[11]

13. 97-Kevin Cummings[18]

14. 1S-Joey Schmidt[8]

15. 21-Gunner Ramey[4]

16. 187-Landon Crawley[1]

17. 55B-Brandon Anderson[7]

18. 1X-Tim Crawley[10]

19. 1-Sean McClelland[2]

20. 26M-Fred Mattox[6]

21. 86-Timothy Smith[15]