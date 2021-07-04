Seavey Wins on Fireworks Night at Kokomo

KOKOMO, Ind. (July 3, 2021) — Logan Seavey won the non-wing sprint car feature Sunday night at Kokomo Speedway. Max Adams, Tye Mihocko, Garrett Aitken, and Tyler Hewitt rounded out the top five.

Kokomo Speedway

Kokomo, Indiana

Saturday, July 3, 2021

Winged 410 Sprint Cars

Feature:

1. 5-Logan Seavey

2. 57-Max Adams

3. 24p-Tye Mihocko

4. 32-Garrett Aitken

5. 97x-Tyler Hewitt

6. 4-Braydon Cromwell

7. 79-Max Guilford

8. 22x-Coby Barksdale

9. 9Z-Zack Pretorius

10. 78-Adam Byrkett

11. 97-Austin Nigh

12. 11-Aaron Davis

13. 16-Jackson Slone

14. 34-Parker Frederickson

15. 44-David Hair

16. 9-Shayna Ensign

17. 4p-Scotty Weir

18. 4B-Donny Brackett

19. 02-Brandon Long

20. 01-Anthony D’Alessio