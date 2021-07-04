Seavey Wins on Fireworks Night at Kokomo

KOKOMO, Ind. (July 3, 2021) — Logan Seavey won the non-wing sprint car feature Sunday night at Kokomo Speedway. Max Adams, Tye Mihocko, Garrett Aitken, and Tyler Hewitt rounded out the top five.
Kokomo Speedway
Kokomo, Indiana
Saturday, July 3, 2021
Winged 410 Sprint Cars
Feature:
1. 5-Logan Seavey
2. 57-Max Adams
3. 24p-Tye Mihocko
4. 32-Garrett Aitken
5. 97x-Tyler Hewitt
6. 4-Braydon Cromwell
7. 79-Max Guilford
8. 22x-Coby Barksdale
9. 9Z-Zack Pretorius
10. 78-Adam Byrkett
11. 97-Austin Nigh
12. 11-Aaron Davis
13. 16-Jackson Slone
14. 34-Parker Frederickson
15. 44-David Hair
16. 9-Shayna Ensign
17. 4p-Scotty Weir
18. 4B-Donny Brackett
19. 02-Brandon Long
20. 01-Anthony D’Alessio