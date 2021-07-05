Howard Moore races to 2nd USCS win of the weekend at Magnolia

By Pete Walton

Columbus, MS – July 5, 2021 – Howard Moore drove A.G. Rains’ #3 sprint car into the RockAuto com USCS Victory Lane for the second night in-a-row at Magnolia Motor Speedway in the 25-lap USCS Outlaw Thunder Tour presented by K&N Filters winged sprint car main event on Saturday night.

Moore inherited the lead for a green-white-checkered finish after Derek Hagar, who had passed the early race-leader, Marshall Skinner for the lead mid-race and appeared to be going to victory before he blew his left rear tire on the final lap.

Marshall Skinner finished in the runner-up spot. Dale Howard got his third top five of the weekend in third place. Two thirteen year old phenoms, Brent Crews and Landon Crawley finished fourth and fifth respectively.

Moore swept the event as he kicked off the evening by winning the USCS Hoosier Speed Dash. Derek Hagar then won the Engler Machine and Tool 1st Heat before Dal Howard collected the victory in the B.M.R.S.2nd Heat. Moore then closed out the qualifying action by winning tge JJ Supply of NC Heat 3.

Brent Crews also garnered the Wilwood Disc Brakes Hard Charger Award after starting fourteeth.

USCS Outlaw Thunder Tour presented by K&N Filters winged sprint car results for 7/4/2021 at Magnolia Motor Speedway – Columbus, MS

USCS Outlaw Thunder Tour Sprint Cars 19 Entries

www.RockAuto.com USCS Feature 25-Laps

1. 3-Howard Moore[3]; 2. 26-Marshall Skinner[1]; 3. 47-Dale Howard[2]; 4. 1X-Brent Crews[13]; 5. 187-Landon Crawley[6]; 6. 10-Terry Gray[5]; 7. 4-Danny Smith[16]; 8. 13-Chase Howard[10]; 9. 27-Austin Wood[12]; 10. 10K-Dewayne White[7]; 11. 28-Jeff Willingham[15]; 12. 27T-Curt Terrell[14]; 13. 7E-Eric Gunderson[18]; 14. (DNF) 9JR-Derek Hagar[4]; 15. (DNF) 44-Ronny Howard[19]; 16. (DNF) 10M-Morgan Turpen[11]; 17. (DNF) 10L-Landon Britt[8]; 18. (DNF) 67-Hayden Martin[9]; 19. (DNF) 7J-Gregg Jones[17]

Hoosier Speed Dash 6 Laps

1. 3-Howard Moore[1]; 2. 47-Dale Howard[2]; 3. 9JR-Derek Hagar[4]; 4. 10-Terry Gray[3]; 5. 10M-Morgan Turpen[5]; 6. 13-Chase Howard[6]

Engler Heat 1 8 Laps

1. 9JR-Derek Hagar[2]; 2. 10K-Dewayne White[1]; 3. 13-Chase Howard[3]; 4. 10-Terry Gray[7]; 5. 1X-Brent Crews[5]; 6. 4-Danny Smith[6]; 7. 44-Ronny Howard[4]

BMRS Heat 2 8 Laps

1. 47-Dale Howard[1]; 2. 187-Landon Crawley[2]; 3. 26-Marshall Skinner[5]; 4. 27-Austin Wood[4]; 5. 27T-Curt Terrell[3]; 6. (DNF) 7J-Gregg Jones[6]

JJ Supply Heat 3 8 Laps

1. 3-Howard Moore[2]; 2. 10L-Landon Britt[1]; 3. 67-Hayden Martin[4]; 4. 10M-Morgan Turpen[5]; 5. 28-Jeff Willingham[3]; 6. 7E-Eric Gunderson[6]

USCS media contact: Pete Walton

770-865-6097

peteuscs@att.net

www.RockAuto.com USCS Mini Sprint results for 7/4/2021 at Magnolia Motor Speedway – Columbus, MS

www.RockAuto.com USCS 600 Mini Sprints 12 Entries

Mini Sprint Feature 15-laps

1. 1-Bobby Zaiontz[4]; 2. 3D-Jimmy Lee Davis[2]; 3. 53-Alex Lyles[9]; 4. 33-Mike Hall[1]; 5. B5-Brianna Lawson[3]; 6. 76-Matt Dickson[10]; 7. 52R-Jim McNulty[5]; 8. C4-Colby Hillhouse[6]; 9. (DNF) 49-Dakota Nail[7]; 10. (DNF) 21B-Mike Barton[8]; 11. (DNS) 14B-BJ Barton; 12. (DNS) 19-Jim Kradel

USCS Hoosier Mini Sprint Dash 5 Laps

1. 53-Alex Lyles[5]; 2. 33-Mike Hall[4]; 3. B5-Brianna Lawson[2]; 4. 52R-Jim McNulty[6]; 5. (DNF) 21B-Mike Barton[3]; 6. (DNF) 14B-BJ Barton[1]

Engler Heat 1 6 Laps

1. B5-Brianna Lawson[1]; 2. 33-Mike Hall[2]; 3. 53-Alex Lyles[6]; 4. C4-Colby Hillhouse[3]; 5. 49-Dakota Nail[5]; 6. (DNS) 14B-BJ Barton

BMRS Heat 2 6 Laps

1. 3D-Jimmy Lee Davis[1]; 2. 1-Bobby Zaiontz[5]; 3. 52R-Jim McNulty[2]; 4. 76-Matt Dickson[6]; 5. 21B-Mike Barton[3]; 6. (DNS) 19-Jim Kradel

