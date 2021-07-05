Koty Adams Plucks Bandits Win at Lone Star

By Darin Short

Kilgore, TX (07/05/21) There were literally, and figuratively, fireworks above the track and on the track at LoneStar Speedway with the running of the Fireworks Spectacular 25 for the Bandits Outlaw Sprint Series on Sunday night July 4th.

Equally as spectacular as the fireworks were the weather conditions with race time temps in the mid-80’s – which is very uncommon for this time of year in Texas.

The qualifying heat races would showcase just how exciting ‘Bandits racing is on the high banks of LoneStar, as it would live up to its name of Slide Job City. For a taste of the action, click https://youtu.be/czgDhcTypbo which showcases an exciting battle in the 2nd heat race.

After his thrilling performance in the 2nd heat race, 16-year-old Chase Randall would earn the top qualifier award for the 25-lap feature event.

Please click https://youtu.be/McIutPHFlFc to check out an up-close video clip of the 4-wide parade lap shot in the flagstand by cwb15.com.

When David Corbello unfurled the green flag at the start of the feature event, 2020 ‘Bandits series champ Michael Day vaulted out to the lead with Channin Tankersley sneaking by polesitter Chase Randall in the process.

Day, piloting an unfamiliar number 3D normally driven by his brother Jeff Day Jr., would set a dizzying pace the opening four laps.

Then disaster struck for Day.

While negotiating a lapped car at the apex of corners 1-2, Day would jump the right rear tire of that car, sending him nearly head on into the corner 2 wall. Day’s car would then spin around tipping over on its side. But in the matter of moments, Day would emerge from his mangled sprinter – much to the relief of the large LoneStar crowd that gave him a huge round of applause for his efforts.

On the restart Chase Randall would take the lead, only to be freight-trained by the duo of Channin Tankersley and John Ricketts…however, in no more time than it took for all of that to take place, the spinning car of Dale Wester would bring out the caution thereby negating the lead change, as a full lap was not scored.

With Randall placed back out front for the restart, one thing started to become evident: the track surface across the middle of the track was beginning to change.

As the cars scrubbed off the crumbles the following 9 laps, the racing surface turned even darker when the caution flag waved for a car that lost power entering the infield.

On the next restart, Koty Adams would get crossed up with another car, with both spinning, yet Adams continued on and would not be docked on the restart.

This is not the last time in this race report that Kody Adam’s name will appear.

During that caution flag, Channin Tankersley would retire to the pit area with a flat right rear tire.

On the restart, now with about 10 laps to go, what happened next, would best be described through a video from Huset’s Speedway this past September https://youtu.be/ROWSQVZAfZI?t=148 – as for the first time in over 5 years of ‘Bandits competition at any track we visit, the track quickly became abrasive and cars, seemingly left and right, would blow right rear tires.

Meanwhile, Chase Randall would continue as leader in his trek towards a possible 4-peat, which would be a first in ‘Bandits history. Only Michael Day had previously won three features in a row.

With just a handful of laps remaining, every driver on the track was left wondering if they would be able to make it to the checkers, and you could visibly see those teams doing their best to ‘baby’ their tires to make it to the checkers.

After a quick caution, it would set up a two lap dash to the checkers with Randall, Koty Adams and Daniel Estes each having a legitimate shot at the win.

As the trio thundered out of corner 4 to come down to the checkers, leader Chase Randall’s right rear tire would literally detonate creating a 3-wide battle to reach the line first.

At the line, Koty Adams would take the checkers first – while his right rear tire exploding as well, with Daniel Estes and Chase Randall rounding out the top three.

Not since the running of the Jackson Nationals feature in the mid-80’s has this writer witnessed such a rare and stunning sequence of tire-related drama.

And with all this craziness at the conclusion of the event, Koty Adams also became the first winner of the $500 KoolTrikes.com ‘Last Lap Pass for the Win’ award winner – resulting in him collecting $2,500 to haul back to Louisiana. Special thanks to Robbie and Randy of KoolTrikes.com for putting up such an awesome award.

Robbie and Randy were also at 82 Speedway the previous night, and picked up and hand-delivered pizzas (30 in all) to each of the ‘Bandits teams in the pit area – which was a really ‘kool’ gesture.

We would like to thank all of the ‘Bandits teams that took part in our doubleheader weekend, the sponsors that stepped up and added $2,800 to the event purse on Saturday night at 82 Speedway, the track workers and to the awesome fans at each event. The checkers would wave at 10:48pm in the ‘Bandits feature, helping teams and fans to get back home at a reasonable time.

Now that it’s the beginning of the hot stretch of weather in Texas, we are starting our Summer Break, and we will resume the season when shorter days and cooler temperatures prevail – which is much more ‘racing surface’ friendly.

Our next pair of events are the Razorback Outlaw Sprint Nationals, which is a doubleheader at 67 Speedway of Texarkana on Friday, September 17th and then on to Hammer Hill (I-30 Speedway) the following night, September 18th. Each event has our ‘out of area’ purse structure of over $12,000 nightly. Details for each event will be posted in the weeks to come.

In the meantime, enjoy the rest of your summer, and if you are headed north to any of the big summer sprint car events we wish you all safe travels.

Here are the results from the July 4, 2021 Bandits Outlaw Sprint Series ‘Fireworks Spectacular 25’ at LoneStar Speedway in Kilgore, Texas:

Finish Start # Driver

1 6 16 Koty Adams

2 12 74X Daniel Estes

3 1 9 Chase Randall

4 10 B99 Blake Mallory

5 16 23 Junior Jenkins

6 13 74 Colby Estes

7 14 13M Chance McCrary

8 5 74E Claud Estes III

9 4 99B John Ricketts

10 8 4 Austin Mundie

11 9 80 Josh Hawkins

12 3 17G Channin Tankersley

13 11 42P Preston Perlmutter

14 17 72 D.J. Estes

15 15 3Z Wyatt Howard

16 7 12W Dale Wester

17 2 3D Michael Day

18 18 18S Austin Smith