Huset’s Speedway Hosting NOSA Series Sunday During Big Frig Night

BRANDON, S.D. (July 5, 2021) – The Northern Outlaw Sprint Association returns to Huset’s Speedway on Sunday during Big Frig Night.

It marks the fourth time this season the series joins the Casey’s 410 Sprint Cars presented by Big Frig at the dirt oval, which also features the Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks and the Wyffels Hybrids RaceSaver Sprint Car Series.

Austin McCarl leads the way with four Casey’s 410 Sprint Cars presented by Big Frig wins at Huset’s Speedway this season, including two of the three NOSA races. Meanwhile, Carson McCarl holds a slim two-point advantage over Justin Henderson, who ranks second with a pair of weekly wins, in the championship standings.

Jade Hastings currently owns an 11-point lead over Wade Nygaard in the NOSA standings with a trio of races scheduled this week prior to the visit to Huset’s Speedway.

Cory Yeigh has won the last three Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks features to give himself four victories this season as well as a 15-point lead over Zach Olivier in the standings.

The Wyffels Hybrids RaceSaver Sprint Car Series has featured the most winners this year with six in seven races. Lee Goos Jr. is the only driver to earn multiple trips to Victory Lane. Dusty Ballenger has a three-point edge over Brandon Bosma with Shane Fick only five points out of the top spot in the standings.

The pits open at 3 p.m. and the main gates at 4:30 p.m. on Sunday. Racing starts at 8 p.m.

Tickets are $20 for adults, $10 for students ages 13-years-old to 18-years old each night and free to children 12-years-old and younger each night. Additionally, fans can upgrade tickets to the Turn One Suite for just $20.

2021 HUSET’S SPEEDWAY WEEKLY DIVISION FEATURE WINNERS –

Casey’s 410 Sprint Cars presented by Big Frig:

Austin McCarl – 4 (May 9, May 30, June 13 and June 20); Justin Henderson – 2 (May 16 and May 23); David Gravel – 1 (June 6); and Parker Price-Miller – 1 (May 31)

Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks:

Cory Yeigh – 4 (May 9, June 6, June 13 and June 20); Zach Olivier – 2 (May 23 and May 30); and Billy Prouty – 1 (May 16)

Wyffels Hybrids RaceSaver Sprint Car Series :

Lee Goos Jr. – 2 (May 23 and June 6); John Lambertz – 1 (May 16); Jesse Lindberg – 1 (May 9); Mike Moore – 1 (May 30); Javen Ostermann – 1 (June 13); and Micah Slendy – 1 (June 20)

UP NEXT –

Sunday for Big Frig Night featuring the Northern Outlaw Sprint Association and the Casey’s 410 Sprint Cars presented by Big Frig, the Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks and the Wyffels Hybrids RaceSaver Sprint Car Series

