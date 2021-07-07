USAC Midgets Return to Red Dirt Raceway for “Tuesday Night Thunder” on July 13!

By Lonnie Wheatley

MEEKER, Okla. (July 6, 2021) – It’s just one week away!

The USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midget Series makes its lone Sooner State appearance at Meeker’s Red Dirt Raceway next Tuesday, July 13.

The top Midget racers in the nation will battle it out atop the ¼-mile red clay oval in the second leg of the Mid-America Midget Week that kicks off Sunday at Sweet Springs, MO, before moving on to Beloit, Kansas’ Solomon Valley Raceway on Wednesday night (July 14) for the “Chad McDaniel Memorial” and then wrapping up at Fairbury, Nebraska’s Jefferson County Speedway for the Midwest Midget Championship on July 15-17.

The Tuesday, July 13, card at Red Dirt Raceway will mark the fourth consecutive year for the mighty Midgets to tackle the racy Red Dirt Raceway oval with previous winners including homestate standout Christopher Bell in 2018 with fellow past series champions Logan Seavey and Tanner Thorson victorious in the last two years.

This year, California’s Michael “Buddy” Kofoid leads the USAC Midget title chase into Oklahoma with the advantage over defending series champion Chris Windom with young gun Emerson Axsom, Justin Grant and Thorson among other leading contenders.

Another pair of Sooner State racers currently rank among the top ten in USAC Midget points including Locust Grove’s Daison Pursley in seventh and Broken Arrow’s Jason McDougal in tenth with Bixby’s Cannon McIntosh just one point outside of the top ten in eleventh.

The USAC National Midgets will be joined on “Tuesday Night Thunder” by the NOW 600 Non-Wing Micro Sprints.

Past USAC Midget Winners at Red Dirt Raceway’s “Tuesday Night Thunder”:

7/10/2018 – Christopher Bell

7/9/2019 – Logan Seavey

7/21/2020 – Tanner Thorson

The grandstands for “Tuesday Night Thunder” will open at 5:00 p.m. with qualifying getting under way at 7:00 p.m. and racing to follow at 7:30 p.m.

General admission is just $25 with high school students and younger just $5 and children under five are admitted for free. Tickets are available online at www.reddirtraceway.com under the “Buy Tickets” tab and will be sold the day of the show as well. All access passes are available as well for $35 and available at the pit gate on the day of the show only.

The tailgate area is available as well for the first 24 cars at $120 per car (limit of eight people per car). You may bring your own grill and one 54 quart cooler. Tailgate spots can be reserved as well online at www.reddirtraceway.com under the “Buy Tickets” tab.

Camping is available with no hookups.

Meeker, Oklahoma’s Red Dirt Raceway is located 4.5 miles north of US 62 on SR 18 (990871 South Highway 18, Meeker, Oklahoma 74855). For more information, contact the track at 405-318-0198 or check online at https://www.reddirtraceway.com/.