Setters Returns to Winner’s Circle During Rocky Mountain Sprint Car Series Show at Electric City Speedway

Inside Line Promotions

– GREAT FALLS, Mont. (July 7, 2021) – James Setters didn’t wait long to return to the Rocky Mountain Sprint Car Series Victory Lane.

Setters won both a heat race and the main event last Saturday in a Mike Quigley owned sprint car at Electric City Speedway during Setters’ first race since his lone non-win of the year.

“I really wanted to work on lapped traffic since that’s where we got passed the last time out,” he said. “I worked on making quicker work in traffic and it worked out.”

Setters powered from second to win a heat race, which advanced him into the feature redraw. He pulled the No. 3 to line up on the inside of the second row for the A Main.

“On the start I got into the moisture,” he said. “The guy who started on the outside of the front row ran the top so we got into second off turn two. Then I got underneath the leader in turns three and four to take the lead.”

Setters led the distance for his third win in four races this year.

“I stayed on the bottom until about halfway and then I moved to the top,” he said. “I think traffic went well. My lap times didn’t differ that much when I was in traffic.”

The next test is this weekend when Setters brings out his family owned 360ci winged sprint car for the first time this year to tackle the Grizzly Nationals. The Lucas Oil ASCS National Tour doubleheader is Friday and Saturday at Gallatin Speedway in Belgrade, Mont.

“We want to go out and race as hard as we can,” he said. “Hopefully we can contend for a win, but having a complete car at the end of this weekend would make it successful.”

QUICK RESULTS –

July 3 – Electric City Speedway in Great Falls, Mont. – Heat race: 1 (2); Feature: 1 (3).

SEASON STATS –

4 races, 3 wins, 4 top fives, 4 top 10s, 4 top 15s, 4 top 20s

UP NEXT –

Friday and Saturday at Gallatin Speedway in Belgrade, Mont., for the Grizzly Nationals with the Lucas Oil ASCS National Tour

MEDIA LINKS –

Twitter: https://twitter.com/setters_james

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/james.setters.188

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/jameslsetters/

SPONSORS –

Setters would like to thank ProWest Motorsports, AFEX Graphics, Slade Shock Technology and Bill and Debra Thompson for their continued support.