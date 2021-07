Allstar Performance Event List: July 9-11, 2021

The following is a list of open wheel events taking place July 9-11, 2021 presented by Allstar Performance. We try our best to keep the schedule updated, but we are not always made aware of schedule changes or cancellations. Always check and verify before attending any event. If you see an event that is missing or listed incorrectly please contact us with the correct information.

Friday, July 9, 2021



Track City/ST Division/Series Event 5 Flags Speedway Pensacola, FL Winged 360 Sprint Cars Afton Speedway Afton, NY Capital Region Sprintcar Agency Airport Raceway Garden City, KS Rocky Mountain Midget Association Attica Raceway Park Attica, OH AFCS 305 Sprint Car Series Attica Raceway Park Attica, OH AFCS 410 Sprint Car Series Black Hills Speedway Rapid City, SD Winged 360 Sprint Cars Crawford County Speedway Dension, IA Winged 305 Sprint Cars Deming Speedway Everson, WA Northwest Focus Midget Series Dog Hollow Speedway Northern Cambria, PA Allegheny Sprint Tour Dog Hollow Speedway Northern Cambria, PA Laurel Highlands Sprint Car Series Gallatin Speedway Billings, MT ASCS National Tour / ASCS Frontier Region Gas City I-69 Speedway Gas City, IN Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars Gas City I-69 Speedway Gas City, IN USAC Midwest Regional Midget Car Series Hartford Motor Speedway Hartford, MI Great Lakes Super Sprints Hartford Motor Speedway Hartford, MI Great Lakes Traditional Sprints Heart O’Texas Speedway Waco, TX Texas Sprint Series Jackson County Speedway Jackson, OH USAC Speed2 Midwest Thunder Midget Car Series Lernerville Speedway Sarver, PA Winged 410 Sprint Cars Merced Speedway Merced, CA USAC West Coast Sprint Car Series Merced Speedway Merced, CA USAC Western States Midget Car Series Mitchell Raceway Fairbanks, AK Winged 360 Sprint Cars Ocean Speedway Watsonville, CA Winged 360 Sprint Cars Outlaw Speedway Dundee, NY Winged 360 Sprint Cars Paragon Speedway Paragon, IN Midwest Sprint Car Series Chuck Amati 68 Rapid Speedway Rock Rapids, IA Winged 305 Sprint Cars River Cities Speedway Grand Forks, ND Non-Wing Crate Sprint Cars River Cities Speedway Grand Forks, ND Northern Outlaw Sprint Association River Cities Speedway Grand Forks, ND Western Renegade Non-Wing Sprintcar Series Stateline Speedway Busti, NY All Star Circuit of Champions the New Tulsa Speedway Tulsa, OK POWRi West Midget Car Series Trail-Way Speedway Hanover, PA Winged 358 Sprint Cars Travelers Rest Speedway Travelers Rest, SC United Sprint Car Series US 36 Raceway Osborn, MO Winged 305 Sprint Cars Wagner Speedway Wagner, SD Winged 305 Sprint Cars Williams Grove Speedway Mechanicsburg, PA United Racing Club Williams Grove Speedway Mechanicsburg, PA Winged 410 Sprint Cars

Saturday, July 10, 2021



Track City/ST Division/Series Event 34 Raceway West Burlington, IA Winged 305 Sprint Cars Alien Motor Speedway Roswell, NM Winged 305 Sprint Cars Anderson Speedway Anderson, IN Auto Value Bumper to Bumper Super Sprints Anderson Speedway Anderson, IN Midget Cars Anderson Speedway Anderson, IN Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars Glenn Niebel Classic Anderson Speedway Anderson, IN USSA Kenyon Midgets Don and Mel Kenyon Classic Arlington Raceway Arlington, MN Winged 305 Sprint Cars Atomic Speedway Chillicothe, OH Buckeye Outlaw Sprint Series Atomic Speedway Chillicothe, OH D2 Midgets Atomic Speedway Chillicothe, OH USAC Speed2 Midwest Thunder Midget Car Series Bandit Speedway Box Elder, SD Non-Wing Sprint Cars BAPS Motor Speedway York Haven, PA Winged Super Sportsman Bear Ridge Speedway Bradfort, VT Sprint Cars of New England Cottage Grove Speedway Cottage Grove, OR Limited Sprints Creek County Speedway Sapulpa, OK Winged 305 Sprint Cars Devil’s Bowl Speedway Mesquite, TX Winged 305 Sprint Cars Devils Lake Speedway Crary, ND Western Renegade Non-Wing Sprintcar Series Dixie Speedway Woodstock, GA United Sprint Car Series Eagle Raceway Eagle, NE Winged 305 Sprint Cars Fremont Speedway Fremont, OH AFCS 305 Sprint Car Series Fremont Speedway Fremont, OH AFCS 410 Sprint Car Series Gallatin Speedway Billings, MT ASCS National Tour Grays Harbor Raceway Elma, WA Winged 360 Sprint Cars Grays Harbor Raceway Elma, WA Winged Limited Sprints Hesston Speedway Hesston, PA Laurel Highlands Sprint Car Series I-30 Speedway Little Rock, AR Mid-South 305 Sprint Car Association I-90 Speedway Hartford, SD Winged 305 Sprint Cars Kennedale Speedway Park Kennedale, TX Texas Sprint Series Knoxville Raceway Knoxville, IA POWRi WAR Sprint Car Series Knoxville Raceway Knoxville, IA USAC Midwest Wingless Racing Association Knoxville Raceway Knoxville, IA USAC National Sprint Car Series Knoxville Raceway Knoxville, IA Winged 410 Sprint Cars Lake Ozark Speedway Eldon, MO Winged 360 Sprint Cars Land of Legends Raceway Canandaigua, NY Winged 305 Sprint Cars Lawrenceburg Speedway Lawrenceburg, In Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars Lawton Speedway Lawton, OK Non-Wing Champ Sprints Lawton Speedway Lawton, OK Oil Capital Racing Series Lincoln Park Speedway Putnamville, IN Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars Lincoln Speedway Abbottstown, PA Winged 358 Sprint Cars Lincoln Speedway Abbottstown, PA Winged 410 Sprint Cars Marysville Raceway Marysville, CA Winged 360 Sprint Cars Merritt Speedway Merritt, MI Great Lakes Super Sprints Merritt Speedway Merritt, MI Great Lakes Traditional Sprints Merrittville Speedway Thorold, ONT Knights of Thunder Sprint Car Series Merrittville Speedway Thorold, ONT Action Sprint Tour Motor Mile Speedway Radford, VA Virginia Sprint Series New Egypt Speedway New Egypt, NJ North East Wingless Sprints Ona Speedway Ona, WV USAC Speed2 Eastern Midget Car Series Oswego Speedway Oswego, NY Small Block Supermodifieds SBS Twin 20’s Oswego Speedway Oswego, NY Supermodifieds Outlaw Speedway Perkinston, MS Winged 360 Sprint Cars Path Valley Speedway Park Spring Run, PA Non-Wing Super Sportsman Petaluma Speedway Petaluma, CA King of the West Springs presented by NARC Salute to Baylands Raceway Park Petaluma Speedway Petaluma, CA Wingless Sprints Placerville Speedway Placerville, CA USAC West Coast Sprint Car Series Placerville Speedway Placerville, CA USAC Western States Midget Car Series Plymouth Dirt Track Plymouth, WI Midwest Sprint Car Association Port City Raceway Tulsa, OK POWRi West Midget Car Series Port Royal Speedway Port Royal, PA Winged 410 Sprint Cars Putnam Raceway Putnam, FL Top Gun Sprint Car Series Riverside International Speedway West Memphis, AR Winged 305 Sprint Cars Route 66 Motor Speedway Amarillo, TX Winged 305 Sprint Cars RPM Speedway Hays, KS United Rebel Sprint Series Sandia Speedway Albuquerque, NM New Mexico Motor Racing Association Selinsgrove Speedway Selinsgrove, PA PA Sprint Series Selinsgrove Speedway Selinsgrove, PA United Racing Club Selinsgrove Speedway Selinsgrove, PA Winged 360 Sprint Cars 360 Sprint Car Open Showtime Speedway Pinellas Park, FL Non-Wing 360 Sprint Cars Sharon Speedway Hartford, OH All Star Circuit of Champions Lou Blaney Memorial Shelby County Speedway Harlan, IA Winged 360 Sprint Cars Shelby County Speedway Harlan, IA Non-Wing Sprint Cars Skagit Speedway Alger, WA Sportsman Sprints Mid-Season Championship Skagit Speedway Alger, WA Winged 360 Sprint Cars Mid-Season Championship Southern Oregon Speedway Medford, OR Limited Sprints Spoon River Speedway Canton, IL USAC Speed2 IMRA Midget Car Series St. Francois County Raceway Farmington, MO Winged 410 Sprint Cars Star Speedway Epping, NH 350 Supermodifieds Sycamore Speedway Sycamore, IL Badger Midget Auto Racing Association Twin Cities Raceway Park North Vernon, IN Steel Block Sprints Association Ventura Raceway Ventura, CA Non-Wing 360 Sprint Cars Ventura Raceway Ventura, CA Senior Sprints Wayne County Speedway Orrville, OH Allegheny Sprint Tour Wayne County Speedway Orrville, OH Indiana RaceSaver Sprint Car Series Non-Point Race Wayne County Speedway Orrville, OH Ohio Thunder RaceSaver Sprint Car Series Wayne County Speedway Orrville, OH Winged 410 Sprint Cars Wayne County Speedway Wayne City, IL USAC Midwest Regional Midget Car Series Wilmot Raceway Wilmot, WI Wisconsin WingLESS Sprint Car Series Wilmot Raceway Wilmot, WI World of Outlaws Badger 40

Sunday, July 11, 2021