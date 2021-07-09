Badger Midgets Return to Sycamore Speedway Saturday

By Quinn McCabe

July 8, 2021- Sun Prairie, WI– The Badger Midget Series returns to the “Land of Lincoln” and Sycamore Speedway on Saturday, July 10.

The Sycamore Speedway has generated several different winners in years past, and Saturday night could create our third different winner in three races this season at the facility. Zach Boden, looking for his first win of the season, sits second in series points and looks to chip away at series point leader Chase McDermand. The action begins with Hot Laps at 6:30 pm and racing to follow. The Pit gates open at 4:00 pm and the Grandstands open at 6:00 pm. Other racing on at the track includes Super Late Models, Street Stocks, and Pure Stocks.

Badger Midget Series Points: 1. Chase McDermand 713; 2. Zach Boden 520; 3. Kevin Olson 507; 4. Lamont Critchett 481; 5. Andy Baugh 417; 6. Scott Hatton 417; 7. Mike Stroik 393; 8. Kyle Stark 381 9. Kyle Koch 348; 10. Cody Weisensel 339

Stay tuned to BMARA.com and the BMARA Racing Facebook page for additional announcements and information regarding events for the 2021 season.