Photo Gallery: GLSS and GLTS at Hartford Speedway Park Great Lakes Super Sprints, Great Lakes Traditional Sprints, Media Gallery, Photo Gallery Danny Sams III (#24D) and Brad Lamberson (#27). (Jim Denhamer photo) Steve Irwin. (Jim Denhamer photo) Steve Irwin (#0) and Mike Astrauskas (#3A). (Jim Denhamer photo) Tom Davies (#44) and Mike Jonas (#19). (Jim Denhamer photo) Dustin Daggett (right) with GLSS president Barry Marlow. (Jim Denhamer photo) R.J. Payne (#33) and Max Frank (#25). (Jim Denhamer photo) Jay Steinebach (#10S) and Chase Ridenour (#16W). (Jim Denhamer photo) Zane DeVault (#48) and Ryan Ruhl (#71H). (Jim Denhamer photo) Steve Irwin. (Jim Denhamer photo) Tom Davies (#44) and Travis LaCombe (#11L). (Jim Denhamer photo) Phil Gressman (#7C) and Linden Jones (#14). (Jim Denhamer photo) Steve Irwin with his wife and crew after winning Friday at Hartford Motor Speedway. (Jim Denhamer photo) Brad Ruhlman (#49) and Mike Astrauskas (#3A). (Jim Denhamer photo) Gregg Dalman (#49T) and Max Stambaugh (#5M). (Jim Denhamer photo) Dustin Daggett. (Jim Denhamer photo) Linden Jones (#14) and Frank Neill (#88N). (Jim Denhamer photo) Dustin Daggett in victory lane at Hartford Motor Speedway. (Jim Denhamer photo) Brett Mann (#19) and Dustin Daggett (#85). (Jim Denhamer photo) Jared Horstman (#17) and Eli Lakin (#70). (Jim Denhamer photo) R.J. Payne (#33) and Joey Irwin (#00). (Jim Denhamer photo) Keith Sheffer Jr (86), Mike Astrauskas (#3A), and Max Frank (#25). (Jim Denhamer photo) Danny Sams III (#24D) and Brad Lamberson (#27). (Jim Denhamer photo) Steve Irwin (right) with GLTS president Barry Marlow. (Jim Denhamer photo) Max Stambaugh (#5M) and Danny Sams III (#24D). (JIm Denhamer photo) Steve Irwin in victory lane at Hartford Motor Speedway. (Jim Denhamer photo) Lee Underwood (#24L) and Parker Frederickson (#58). (Jim Denhamer photo) Keith Sheffer Jr. (#86) and Chase Ridenour (#16W). (Jim Denhamer photo) Dustin Daggett (#85) and Parker Frederickson (#58). (Jim Denhamer photo) Dustin Daggett. (Jim Denhamer photo) Lee Underwood (#24L) and Max Frank (#25). (Jim Denhamer photo)