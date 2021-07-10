Weir and Crum at Gas City

GAS CITY, Ind. (July 9, 2021) — Scotty Weir and Chance Crum won feature events Friday night at Gas City I-69 Speedway. Weir topped the non-wing sprint car feature over Robert Ballou and Cole Bodine. Crum won the USAC Regional Midget Car feature over Ronnie Gardner and Blake Brannon.
In preliminary action Max Adams had a fire break out on his race car and was transported to a local area hospital. Adams was awake and alert, but no further update was available on his condition.
Gas City I-69 Speedway
Gas City, Indiana
Friday, July 9, 2021
Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars
Feature:
1. 4p-Scotty Weir
2. 12-Robert Ballou
3. 57-Cole Bodine
4. 24p-Shane Cockrum
5. 33m-Matt Westfall
6. 20-Tyler Kendall
7. 34-Sterling Clling
8. 2di-Dustin Ingle
9. 1h-Korbyn Hayslett
10. 32-Garrett Aitken
11. 9z-Zack Pretorius
12. 42-Brayden Clark
13. 78-Adam Byrkett
14. 17-Nick Bilbee
15. 5t-Tye Mihocko
16. 87-Paul Dues
17. 14-Jadon Rogers
18. 97-Tyler Hewitt
19. 21-Travis Hery
USAC Regional Midget Car Series
Feature:
1. 26-Chance Crum
2. 43-Ronnie Gardner
3. 40-Blake Brannon
4. 46-Russ Gamester
5. 10-Chett Gehrke
6. 75au-Bryan Stanfill
7. 88-Tyler Nelson
8. 17L-Billy Lawless
9. 11c-Glenn Waterland
10. 25-Ben Varner
11. 79k-Kyle Simon