Weir and Crum at Gas City

GAS CITY, Ind. (July 9, 2021) — Scotty Weir and Chance Crum won feature events Friday night at Gas City I-69 Speedway. Weir topped the non-wing sprint car feature over Robert Ballou and Cole Bodine. Crum won the USAC Regional Midget Car feature over Ronnie Gardner and Blake Brannon.

In preliminary action Max Adams had a fire break out on his race car and was transported to a local area hospital. Adams was awake and alert, but no further update was available on his condition.

Gas City I-69 Speedway

Gas City, Indiana

Friday, July 9, 2021

Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars

Feature:

1. 4p-Scotty Weir

2. 12-Robert Ballou

3. 57-Cole Bodine

4. 24p-Shane Cockrum

5. 33m-Matt Westfall

6. 20-Tyler Kendall

7. 34-Sterling Clling

8. 2di-Dustin Ingle

9. 1h-Korbyn Hayslett

10. 32-Garrett Aitken

11. 9z-Zack Pretorius

12. 42-Brayden Clark

13. 78-Adam Byrkett

14. 17-Nick Bilbee

15. 5t-Tye Mihocko

16. 87-Paul Dues

17. 14-Jadon Rogers

18. 97-Tyler Hewitt

19. 21-Travis Hery

USAC Regional Midget Car Series

Feature:

1. 26-Chance Crum

2. 43-Ronnie Gardner

3. 40-Blake Brannon

4. 46-Russ Gamester

5. 10-Chett Gehrke

6. 75au-Bryan Stanfill

7. 88-Tyler Nelson

8. 17L-Billy Lawless

9. 11c-Glenn Waterland

10. 25-Ben Varner

11. 79k-Kyle Simon