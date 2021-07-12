Hangtown 100 registration is open for November event at Placerville Speedway

By Gary Thomas

Placerville, CA – July 9, 2021…With the Elk Grove Ford “Hangtown 100” coming up in November at Placerville Speedway we wanted to remind everyone that event registration is open for the much-anticipated show.

Simply visit https://www.hangtown100.com/register-online and fill out the online registration form. The form allows teams to register multiple entries, which also helps with hauler parking at the event. A parking plan is being put in place and a map is being formulated, therefore the sooner event officials can plan the better.

The Elk Grove Ford Hangtown 100 on Thursday, Friday and Saturday November 18th, 19th and 20th marks the second ever appearance by the USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midget Series to the Placerville Speedway. Along with the National Midgets we’ll also welcome in the Wingless BCRA/ California Lightning Sprints all three-nights.

Three-night Reserved ticket packages for the Hangtown 100 cost $120, while three-night General Admission packages are available for $90. Reserved seating will make up rows J-T and General Admission will be comprised of rows A-I. Pit pass combo upgrades are also available for $20 each day. To purchase your tickets visit https://happsnow.com/event/Placerville-Speedway

The expanded three-night event will utilize a modified Trophy Cup style format, featuring larger than normal inverts. All the biggest names in USAC National Midget racing will be in action, as well as special guest appearances by some of racing’s biggest stars.

With the show now moving to a weekend date, it is sure to be even bigger and better in 2021. Camping is available on the El Dorado County Fairgrounds and can be reserved by calling 530-621-5860.

To stay up to date with event news be sure and visit www.hangtown100.com and follow along on Twitter https://twitter.com/hangtown100

The Placerville Speedway is located on the beautiful El Dorado County Fairgrounds in Placerville, California. Take Hwy US-50 to Forni Road/Placerville Drive exit. Then go north on Placerville Drive to the Fairgrounds. The physical address is 100 Placerville Dr., Placerville, CA 95667. For more information on the Placerville Speedway log onto www.placervillespeedway.com

Join over 14,100 followers of Placerville Speedway on Facebook, where you can keep abreast of updates regarding the track. You can also find Placerville Speedway on Twitter by following us https://twitter.com/pvillespeedway – In addition, Placerville Speedway is also on Instagram. Please follow us @PvilleSpeedway.

The quarter-mile clay oval is operated by Russell Motorsports Incorporated, which can be reached at the track business office at 530-344-7592. Contact Kami Arnold or Scott Russell directly for sponsorship opportunities at the office.