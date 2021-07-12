Last Chance For Williams Grove Sprints To Tune For Outlaws Is This Week

By Shawn Brouse

Mechanicsburg – The Lawrence Chevrolet 410 sprint cars will go to bat in a Diamond Series World of Outlaws Tune Up race this Friday night, July 16, at Williams Grove Speedway as they ready for the next invasion by the World of Outlaws for the Champion Racing Oil Summer National on July 23 and 24.

Also on the racing program at will be a MacMor Construction Summer Series event for the HJ Towing & Recovery 358 sprints.

Action gets underway at 7:30 pm.

July 16 will also be Fan Appreciation Night featuring FREE general admission access to the front pit area from 5:30 to 6:15 pm.

Beginning at 5:30, general admission fans will be granted FREE access to the front pits to meet the drivers, get autographs and take photos, courtesy of Hoseheads.com and Martins Potato Chips.

Fans entering the pits will get FREE boxes of candy from Hoseheads.com and FREE bags of chips from Martins.

For the 410 sprint cars, the $6,000 to win main event will be the last opportunity to get dialed in for the incoming outlaws.

The sprint cars will use time trials to set the heat starting grids with $300 posted to the Fast Tees Fast Time Award Winner.

Now at the midpoint of the season, six-time track titlist Lance Dewease of Fayetteville has proven himself the man to beat both in the win column and in the point standings at Williams Grove.

Dewease has been the only driver to repeat in Williams Grove sprint car action this year, now holding four wins to date at the oval.

He currently leads the season-long race for the track title over Freddie Rahmer while also sitting atop the 2021 Diamond Series points over Anthony Macri.

Diamond Series event winners already this season have been Kyle Larson and Dewease, who has scored twice in series races.

Absolutely no one has been better than Derek Locke this season in 358 sprint racing at the track.

Locke has swept all four races contested to date and he will be primed for this Friday’s extra distance and purse as part of the MacMor Construction Summer Series.

Adult general admission for July 9 is $20 with youth ages 13 – 20 admitted for $10.

Kids ages 12 and under are always admitted for FREE at Williams Grove Speedway.

Williams Grove Speedway will host the two-day Champion Racing Oil Summer Nationals for the World of Outlaws Sprint Cars Series coming up on Friday, July 23 and on Saturday July 24.

Saturday’s finale will pay $20,000 to the Summer National champion.

Keep up with all the latest speedway news and information by visiting the oval’s official website at www.williamsgrove.com or by following the track on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.