Huset’s Speedway Showcasing Hall of Fame Night Presented by Spartan ER This Sunday

BRANDON, S.D. (July 12, 2021) – The second half of the season is underway at Huset’s Speedway, which hosts Hall of Fame Night presented by Spartan ER this Sunday.

The Casey’s 410 Sprint Cars presented by Big Frig, the Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks and the Wyffels Hybrids RaceSaver Sprint Car Series will all be in action and the five Huset’s Speedway Hall of Fame inductees – Rick Dump, Mike Haugan, Jim Lindberg, John Miller and Junior Brunick – will be acknowledged during intermission.

All three divisions feature a good battle to be atop the championship standings.

Justin Henderson used his third victory of the season last weekend to propel himself back into the lead in the Casey’s 410 Sprint Cars presented by Big Frig standings by seven points over Carson McCarl. Jack Dover ranks third – 38 points behind Henderson.

Cory Yeigh leads the Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks standings thanks to a division-leading four victories. Yeigh owns a 16-point advantage over Matt Steuerwald, who captured his first win of the season last weekend. Zach Olivier is 27 points out of the top spot.

The Wyffels Hybrids RaceSaver Sprint Car Series division has featured the most parity this season with seven winners in eight races. Dusty Ballenger holds a four-point lead in the standings over Brandon Bosma with Shane Fick only seven points back.

The pits open at 3 p.m. and the main gates at 4:30 p.m. Racing starts at 8 p.m.

Tickets are $20 for adults, $10 for students ages 13-years-old to 18-years old each night and free to children 12-years-old and younger each night. Additionally, fans can upgrade tickets to the Turn One Suite for just $20.

2021 HUSET’S SPEEDWAY WEEKLY DIVISION FEATURE WINNERS –

Casey’s 410 Sprint Cars presented by Big Frig:

Austin McCarl – 4 (May 9, May 30, June 13 and June 20); Justin Henderson – 3 (May 16, May 23 and July 11); David Gravel – 1 (June 6); and Parker Price-Miller – 1 (May 31)

Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks:

Cory Yeigh – 4 (May 9, June 6, June 13 and June 20);Zach Olivier – 2 (May 23 and May 30);Billy Prouty – 1 (May 16); and Matt Steuerwald – 1 (July 11)

Wyffels Hybrids RaceSaver Sprint Car Series :

Lee Goos Jr. – 2 (May 23 and June 6); John Lambertz – 1 (May 16); Jesse Lindberg – 1 (May 9);Mike Moore – 1 (May 30);Javen Ostermann – 1 (June 13);Taylor Ryan – 1 (July 11); and Micah Slendy – 1 (June 20)

UP NEXT –

Sunday for Hall of Fame Night presented by Spartan ER featuring the Casey’s 410 Sprint Cars presented by Big Frig, the Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks and the Wyffels Hybrids RaceSaver Sprint Car Series

