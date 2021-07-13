“Three for All” Up Next for the Badger Midgets

By Quinn McCabe

July 12, 2021- Sun Prairie, WI– The Badger Midget Auto Racing Association will head North to take on a three-race mini-series dubbed the “Three for All.” The mini-series will encompass race tracks in three very different regions of the great state of Wisconsin. The partners for the “Three for All” mini-series include Hobb’s Service Center of Tomahawk, Pry-Bar Inc., and BBoyz Racing.

The Badger Midget Series’ first stop of the mini-series will take place on Friday, July 16 at Gravity Park, in Chilton, WI. The ¼ mile semi-banked track known for its versatility in motorsports will mark the first-ever appearance of the Badger Midgets’ at the facility. Joining in on the action will be the Wisconsin WingLESS Sprint Cars, Sport Mods, and Vintage Mods.

The second leg of the series will include a return of the Badger Midgets to the great Tomahawk Speedway in Tomahawk, WI. The last time the Badger Midgets invaded the great Northern speedway was in 1974 when it was pavement and Van Gurley earned the victory.

The Angell Park Speedway will conclude the weekend with its “Salute to Bryan Gapinski” night and the crowning of the “Three for All” champion.

“I would like to thank Gregg & Angie McKarns for letting us honor a great ambassador and historian, who was taken too soon from all of us in the midget racing community” stated BMARA president Quinn McCabe.

The historic ⅓ mile clay oval will play host to the Badger Midget Series, the Wisconsin WingLESS Sprints, and the Wisconsin Dirt Legends. Pit gates will open at 3:00 pm with grandstands open at 4:00 pm and opening ceremonies at 6:30 pm.

Badger Midget Series Points: 1. Chase McDermand 713; 2. Zach Boden 520; 3. Kevin Olson 507; 4. Lamont Critchett 481; 5. Andy Baugh 417; 6. Scott Hatton 417; 7. Mike Stroik 393; 8. Kyle Stark 381 9. Kyle Koch 348; 10. Cody Weisensel 339

Stay tuned to BMARA.com and the BMARA Racing Facebook page for additional announcements and information regarding events for the 2021 season.