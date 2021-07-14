$20,000 Priority Aviation Knoxville Nationals Sponsorship Run Heating Up

By Bob Baker

Knoxville, Iowa With three weeks remaining for sprint car drivers and teams to rally their fan’s support,

the Priority Aviation $20,000 Knoxville Nationals Sponsorship fundraiser for the National Sprint Car Hall of

Fame & Museum is heating up.

Currently Robbie Kendall holds the top spot by a slim margin of donations over both second place drivers

Jac Haudenschild and Dominic Scelzi, who are tied for second place. The biggest climb up the ladder to claim

the $20,000 first-place prize is McKenna Haase, who moved into fourth place over the weekend. Lance DeWease,

Carson McCarl, Brian Brown and the Black Pearl Race Team round out the top eight drivers and teams in the

running at this time.

The driver or team who has rallied their supporters to donate the largest amount of donations to the

National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum before 6:00 PM Central on Saturday, July 31st, will be

awarded the $20,000 Priority Aviation Knoxville Nationals Sponsorship to help their team compete

in either this year’s 360 Knoxville Nationals or the 410 Knoxville Nationals this August. The driver or

team with the second amount of donations will receive $10,000, and the third place team will collect

$5,000.

Richard Marshall of Priority Aviation said, “My wife, Jennifer’s, and my idea from the start was to help a team

travel to Knoxville for the Nationals, and hopefully help a team that just needed a little extra help with the

travel and racing expenses”. “With the addition of $10,000 for second place in donations, and $5,000 for

third place in donations, we’re hoping to help two additional drivers or teams make their way to Knoxville

and help the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum along the way”, he said.

Race fans, sponsors, and supporters are encouraged to make their donations by calling the non-profit

National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum at 1-800-874-4488 and letting the museum know which driver

or team you would like your donation to go towards before the contest ends on Saturday, July 31st. Likewise,

supporters can receive a museum membership through this donation by visiting SprintCarStuff.com and

entering their favorite drivers name on the last page after completing the membership form. Either way,

you’ll be helping your favorite driver and team make their way to this year’s Knoxville Nationals and also

be supporting the National Sprint Car Hall of fame & Museum.

For more information on the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum and the Priority Aviation $20,000

Knoxville Nationals Sponsorship fundraiser visit the museum’s website at www.sprintcarhof.com. And for

more information on this year’s 360 Knoxville Nationals and the 410 Knoxville Nationals visit knoxvilleraceway.com.