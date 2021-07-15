Sprint Car Driver Tim Allison Passes Away

(July 15, 2021) — Tim Allison passed away on Wednesday night at the age of 62 from an heart attack. Allison from Elida, Ohio was best known as a standout in 360 sprint car racing in Ohio winning multiple championships with the series that evolved over time into the National Racing Alliance, Limaland Motorsports Park, and Eldora Speedway.

Allison, often dubbed with the nickname “Mr. Excitement” was a fixture on the 360 sprint car scene in Ohio almost from the beginning after moving up from mini sprints. Known for his aggressive driving style, Allison was known around the country from his success in the division.

The final win of Allison’s career took place on October 10th of last year at Plymouth Speedway in Plymouth, Indiana, the 101st of his career.

Our thoughts are with Tim’s wife Liz, daughters Heather and Heidi, and six grandchildren.