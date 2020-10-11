Tim Allison Wins NRA Feature at Plymouth

By Greg Hildebrand

PLYMOUTH—After a ten year drought Cridersville, Ohio racer Tim Allison got win number 101 Saturday evening at Plymouth Speedway. Allison held off Plymouth, Ind. native Zane Devault, to win the NRA 360 winged sprint car event.

Devault started on the pole with Todd Heuerman on the front row alongside. Heuerman would get the early lead but would spin with Allison working to his inside, sending Heuerman to the rear.

Allison would continue the lead for the remainder of the event. Devault was able to put together a charge late to challenge for the lead but would jump the cushion, gather it back and finish second in front of the hometown crowd.

Burlington, Ontario racer Ryan Coniam would move up from his seventh place start to get the final spot on the podium.

Hard Charger for the event was Shawn Dancer moving up eight places from 12 to finish fourth.

22 sprint cars took the green flag for the main event based on their finish from heat races. Heuerman, Chase Dunham and Devault were the heat winners.

21 Thunder Stocks lined up in the $1,000 to win season ending event with 2020 Austen Hubbard on the pole and Spencer Knight on his outside.

Hubbard would get out to the early lead and hold off Knight to collect the big money. Lee Hall would work his way to third from his ninth place starting spot.

Heat winners for the Thunder Stocks were Brandon Shelhart, Connor Minter and Spencer Knight.

The other division racing Saturday night was the always exciting Super Stocks and this feature would be another action packed event with plenty of drama. Joe Spiewak would start on the pole with eventual third place finisher Skylar Antonelli alongside on the front row. David Short would start in third with John Rhoads behind Antonelli in fourth. These four would be joined soon with Chris Tippit in close often three wide racing. Rhoads would suffer a mechanical failure and would retire from the event and Spiewak would spin. Short would get spun while leading late giving Kyle Barger the opportunity to pick up the win from his sixth place start with RJ Akers in second and Antonelli finishing third.

Saturday evening’s event was the final event of the 2020 season and fans were able to get a look at the ongoing work on the track for the 2021 season. The smaller 600 mini-sprint track has had the banking in the turns increased and the straights lengthened.

Plymouth Speedway thanks all the many fans that have attending the races during this difficult season with the many restrictions and appreciates everyones patience and cooperation. Look for an exciting 2021 schedule to be released later this winter at plymouthspeedway.net.

National Racing Alliance

Plymouth Speedway

Plymouth, Indiana

Saturday October 10, 2020

Feature:

1. 11A-Tim Allison

2. 16B-Zane Devault

3. 46-Ryan Coniam

4. 49-Shawn Dancer

5. 17H-Hud Horton

6. 23D-Devon Dobie

7. 87-Jason Barney

8. 12-Corbin Gurley

9. 49T-Gregg Dalman

10. 66-Chase Dunham

11. 16W-Tyler Rankin

12. 24-Kobe Allison

13. 19-Linden Jones

14. 88N-Frank Neill

15. 8E7-Logan Easterday

16. 3G-John Gurley

17. 77-Jefferey DeVault

18. 11-Joe Conway

19. 18-Todd Heuerman

20. 75-Kyle Gunkel

21. 19N-Dylan Norris

22. 45-Chuck Hebing