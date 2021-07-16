Knight Before the Kings Royal Pushed Back to Sunday

ROSSBURG, Ohio (July 16, 2021) — The “Knight Before the Kings Royal” World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series event scheduled for Friday at Eldora Speedway has been postponed until Sunday. Heavy rain stretching back through several states forced World of Outlaws and Eldora Speedway officials to postpone the event.

Saturday at Eldora Speedway will feature the remainder of Thursday’s night’s Kings Royal in the morning and another full Kings Royal program later that evening. Full schedule for Saturday and Sunday will be forthcoming from Eldora Speedway officials.