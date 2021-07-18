Kory Schudy Shines in POWRi WAR Thunder in the Valley

From POWRi

Belleville, IL. (07/17/2021) With over a month since the last competition, a stout field of Lucas Oil POWRi Wingless Auto Racing Sprint League drivers would flock to Valley Speedway for Thunder in the Valley. With thirty entries logging into the event, Kory Schudy would find the fastest route around Valley Speedway claiming his third series win and first WAR victory of 2021.

Early racing action would witness Mitchell Moore, Lane Stone, Mario Clouser, and Ty Hulsey all claim heat racing victories with Hulsey earning the high point qualifier award for the event from a fifth starting spot to winning his heat race, as Joe B. Miller grabbed the semi-feature victory.

Starting the stout field of Lucas Oil POWRi Wingless Auto Racing Sprint League would find Ty Hulsey grab the lead early, holding the top spot for seven revolutions as the drivers began to space out a technical tricky track.

With Hulsey out front, seventh-starting Kory Schudy would work his way to the front using a mid-to-higher running line than the other competitors. Schudy would strike for the front by using a slingshot maneuver around the speedy Hulsey on the high-side exiting turn-two.

Schudy would run a near-flawless race for the rest of the feature, never giving up the prized position with outstanding action behind the winning team. Hulsey, Zach Daum, and rookie contender Xavier Doney would battle wheel-to-wheel for the runner-up spot with the young-upstart Doney notching his career-best finish using high-side momentum around third finishing Zach Daum.

“This track really came in tonight, very technical, but this car is fast, it’s always a good time and this team has started to fire on all cylinders. Tonight was a lot of fun for sure”, said a victorious Kory Schudy in Valley Speedway victory lane.

One-time leader Hulsey would slip in the latter stages of the feature event finishing fourth as flying from sixteenth would see Chris Morgan round out the Valley Speedway top-five finishers for the POWRi WAR Sprint League.

Hoosier Racing Tire Top Hot Lap Time: 6 – Mario Clouser (13.190)

Advanced Racing Suspensions Heat 1 Winner: 51 – Mitchell Moore

MVT Services Heat 2 Winner: ST1 – Lane Stone

AutoMeter Heat Race 3 Winner: 6 – Mario Clouser

Rod End Supply Heat Race 4 Winner: 24H – Ty Hulsey

Max Papis Innovations High Point Qualifier: 24H – Ty Hulsey

Super Clean Semi-Feature Winner: 51B – Joe B. Miller

TRD Hard Charger: 9x – Chad Goff (+12)

Lucas Oil Feature Winner: 28 – Kory Schudy

Lucas Oil POWRi WAR Feature Results at Valley Speedway on July 17th, 2021:

1. 28-Kory Schudy[7]; 2. 74-Xavier Doney[4]; 3. 5D-Zach Daum[2]; 4. 24H-Ty Hulsey[1]; 5. 81A-Chris Morgan[16]; 6. 51B-Joe B Miller[17]; 7. 51X-Mitchell Moore[3]; 8. ST1-Lane Stone[8]; 9. 2-Luke Howard[10]; 10. 9X-Chad Goff[22]; 11. 6-Mario Clouser[9]; 12. 73-Samuel Wagner[15]; 13. 24C-Craig Carroll[19]; 14. 51-Austin Schaeffer[18]; 15. 41-Brad Wyatt[6]; 16. 9-Wyatt Burks[5]; 17. 2J-Jason Billups[14]; 18. 15E-Dakota Earls[21]; 19. 27-Justin Johnson[13]; 20. 11X-Tom Curran[11]; 21. 37-Brian Beebe[12]; 22. 91-Riley Kreisel[20]

Up next for the Lucas Oil POWRi WAR Sprint League will be a two-day return trip to Lake Ozark Speedway on July 23rd and 24th. Classes scheduled to compete include the first series visit for the All-Star Circuit of Champions as well as the returning POWRi WAR Sprint League.

Can’t make it out to the track and don’t want to miss any of the action in the racing program? Subscribe today at MAVTV Plus to catch all the action LIVE and ON-DEMAND. From both live and archived race events to automotive restoration shows, www.mavtvplus.com provides nothing but the best motorsports content.

Follow along for more information on POWRi and items such as race recaps, updates, full results, and press releases online at www.powri.com, or on Twitter & Instagram at @POWRi_Racing and Facebook at POWRi. POWRi League rules, contingencies, forms, and payouts can be found under the info tab at the top of the POWRi website.