Gastineau unstoppable in Sooner Sprint win at Oklahoma Sports Park

By John Rittenoure

ADA, Okla. (July 17, 2021) – There was no stopping Whit Gastineau on his way to victory Saturday in the Sooner Sprint Series feature at Oklahoma Sports Park.

There was a threat of rain in the area before the show started, but Oklahoma Sports Park stayed high and dry and fans watched Gastineau turn some fast 16 second laps around the 4/10 mile oval on the way to victory.

“We have been working on our setup, car height, shocks and stuff,” Gastineau said of his dominating performance. “We are finally getting the car right.

“We may not be right on the money, but we are getting close.”

Gastineau lined up beside pole sitter Sheldon Barksdale for the start of the 20-lapper and quickly moved into the lead after a lap one yellow. Soon Barksdale found himself running a distant second as Gastineau pulled away.

Barksdale soon found himself in a race with Gary Owens for 2nd. But a lap 18 yellow for Austin Shores, who was sitting off the top of turn two, made it a new race for the top three spots. When the green waved to start lap 18 Gastineau again pulled away and Owens gunned his way around Barksdale in turn four for second. At the finish it was Gastineau, Owens and Barksdale in the top three spots.

Sooner Sprint Series Results

Oklahoma Sports Park, Ada, Okla.

July 17, 2021

Heat 1 (8 laps) – 1, 20S-Sheldon Barksdale. 2, 29S-Blake Scott. 3, 2C-Whit Gastineau. 4, 8X-Austin Shores. 5, 33-Gary Owens. 6, 80-Loyd Clevenger. 7, 19-Justin Fisk. 8, P78-Perry Pickard. 9, 5X-Paul Johnson.

Qualifier (8 laps) – 1, 2C-Whit Gastineau. 2, 20S-Sheldon Barksdale. 3, 29S-Blake Scott. 4, 33-Gary Owens. 5, 80-Loyd Clevenger. 6, 8X-Austin Shores. 7, 19-Justin Fisk. 8, P78-Perry Pickard. 9, 5X-Paul Johnson.

A Feature (20 laps) – 1, 2C-Whit Gastineau. 2, 33-Gary Owens. 3, 20S-Sheldon Barksdale. 4, 29S-Blake Scott. 5, 8X-Austin Shores. 6, P78-Perry Pickard. 7, 19-Justin Fisk. 8, 5X-Paul Johnson. 9, 80-Loyd Clevenger.