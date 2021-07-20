Thompson’s Fan Appreciation Night on deck for Placerville Speedway Saturday

By Gary Thomas

Placerville, CA…After not being able to accommodate fans in the stands last year the Placerville Speedway faithful has shown full support so far this season. As our thank you and with valued track partner the Thompson’s Family of Dealerships, this Saturday is “Thompson’s Fan Appreciation Night,” highlighted by $5 grandstand tickets.

Divisions ready to thrill the crowd on Fan Appreciation Night include the Thompson’s Family of Dealerships Winged 360 Sprint Cars, Ltd. Late Models, Pure Stocks and the Nor-Cal Dwarf Car Association. As always, Placerville Speedway will offer Coors Light/ Coors Banquet Happy Hour and Live Music from 4-6pm prior to the races. Arrive with your appetite to enjoy some of the highest rated racetrack food in Northern California at the speedway café.

As noted, grandstand tickets cost just $5 this Saturday night. Kids five and under will be admitted free. Tickets are available online at https://www.universe.com/embed2/events/2021-placerville-speedway-pts-race-13-thompsons-fan-appreciation-night-tickets-placerville-RVPY64 or at the gate on race day. Grandstand seating is general admission, except for the reserved seats marked for season ticket holders. Please note if patrons sit in a reserved seat, they may be asked to move.

“Thompson’s Fan Appreciation Night is always an event we look forward to each season at Placerville Speedway,” said RMI President Scott Russell. “With grandstand tickets just $5 we encourage everyone to bring a friend and if they can, please introduce someone new to the races on Saturday. We’ve had an exciting year and are hoping to continue that this weekend. The Thompson’s Family of Dealerships have been long-time partners with not only the track, but it even goes back to 2001 when I first started running Sprint Cars. We can’t thank them enough for their continued support.”

The Thompson’s Winged 360 Sprint Cars will be vying for $2,000-to-win thanks to extra money from the Dent Family in memory of Tom Schirle, who was an avid fan of Placerville Speedway and passed away recently. Fan Appreciation Night marks the start of four point races to go, as 15-year-old Joel Myers Jr. continues to lead the way in search of the Winged Sprint Car championship. The Sebastopol racer holds a 31-point advantage over last week’s runner up Andy Forsberg.

Diamond Springs driver Dan Jinkerson goes into the night holding a 14-point lead over Tyler Lightfoot in the Ltd. Late Model standings. Auburn’s Ray Trimble is still withing striking distance, 22-markers back in third. On the Pure Stock side of things five-time winner this year Nick Baldwin continues to posses a 45-point lead over last week’s winner Kevin Jinkerson. The win last Saturday marked season win number three for K. Jinkerson.

The colorful coupes of the Nor-Cal Dwarf Car Association are always a welcome part of the program, as they get set for another Placerville appearance on Saturday. The winner of the main event will also receive an extra $100 from the Dent Family in memory of Tim Schirle.

Thompson’s Family of Dealerships include Toyota, Buick, GMC, Chrysler, Jeep, Dodge and RAM. Their local car dealers provide a choice of affordable cars and luxury cars for sale with the best prices in Placerville, near Auburn, Rocklin, Rancho Cordova, Folsom, Sacramento, Cameron Park, El Dorado Hills, Shingle Springs and Roseville. Auto dealership incentives and special offers are often available on new car sales and leasing, plus service, parts and repair at their nearby dealer locations. To learn more simply visit http://www.thompsonsauto.com/

The pit gate will open at noon, with the front grandstand gate opening at 3pm. Happy Hour is offered from 4-6pm in the grandstands featuring discounted Coors Light and Coors Original at the beer booth. The pit meeting will be held at 4:30pm with cars on track at 5:15. Hot laps, ADCO Driveline qualifying and racing will follow.

The Placerville Speedway is located on the beautiful El Dorado County Fairgrounds in Placerville, California. Take Hwy US-50 to Forni Road/Placerville Drive exit. Then go north on Placerville Drive to the Fairgrounds. The physical address is 100 Placerville Dr., Placerville, CA 95667. For more information on the Placerville Speedway log onto http://www.placervillespeedway.com

Join over 14,300 followers of Placerville Speedway on Facebook, where you can keep abreast of updates for the 2021 season. You can also find Placerville Speedway on Twitter by following us https://twitter.com/pvillespeedway – In addition, Placerville Speedway is also on Instagram. Please follow us @PvilleSpeedway.