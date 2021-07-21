Daniel Retires From Full-Time Racing Because of Lasting Effects From Concussions

Inside Line Promotions

SPRINGVILLE, Calif. (July 21, 2021) – Mason Daniel is making an investment in his long-term health by deciding to end his racing career.

Daniel has been trying to recover from a concussion sustained during a crash on April 30, but the lingering effects combined with advice from specialists have led to the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series driver hanging up the helmet.

“After seven concussions and talking to multiple doctors, including a specialist at UCLA, it is in my best interest to stop racing,” he said. “I am having lasting effects from the most recent concussion and we need to place my health as the top priority.

“It’s really a tough decision to make. I have been goal-driven to get to the top of sprint car racing for the past five years. I know I did not come close to the competitiveness that I wanted and that hurts the most about hanging up the helmet. This is not an easy decision to make. I wish I could be climbing into the car one last time, but with the recommendations from doctors and the lasting effects from seven concussions, it is the right decision. I’d like to thank our gracious sponsors as well as every fan, crew member and driver who I have gotten to know and who has helped me over the years. Everyone was like family to me on the road and I appreciate them so much for everything.”

Daniel climbed the racing ranks, rising from micro sprints to full-size sprint cars, and he won a pair of races in 2018 during his first full season behind the wheel of a winged sprint car. That earned the North American 360 Rookie of the Year Award from the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame. The 2019 season showcased a transition to more 410ci winged sprint car competition and last year marked his first year as a full-time World of Outlaws driver.

“I have enjoyed my time racing around the country and will always look back on these last few years with happiness,” he said. “I have been able to live a dream to race with the World of Outlaws and while it was for a much shorter time than I hoped, I am still proud of accomplishing that goal.”

MEDIA LINKS –

Website: http://www.masondanielracing.com

Twitter: https://twitter.com/MasonDRacing

SPONSORS –

Daniel would like to thank Young’s Commercial Transfer, TruStar Energy, Dillon Risk Management, BTC Bank, Valley Pacific, Extreme Brand Products, Razzle Dazzle, Black Mask Divers, Move My Mass, King Racing Products, Smith Titanium, Wings Unlimited, Bell Helmets, Golden State Peterbilt, E.M. Tharp and Fresno Truck Center for their continued support.