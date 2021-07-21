Double Features Planned for Badger Midgets August 15 at Angell Park

By Quinn McCabe

July 21, 2021, Sun Prairie, WI- Due to multiple accidents which led to local curfew conflicts, the final feature of the ‘Three For All’ Championship for the Badger Midget Auto Racing Association was unable to be contested last Sunday night at Angell Park. That feature will now be run in addition to a full racing program with the Badger Midgets, Dirt Kings Late Models, and Modifieds on Sunday night August 15.

Racing action returns to Angell Park on Sunday night August 1 with the 85th Badger Midget Auto Racing Association Reunion featuring the Fredenberg 50 plus Wisconsin WingLESS and MSA 360 Sprints. Spectator gates open at 4:00 pm, opening ceremonies are at 6:30 pm.

Stay tuned to BMARA.com and the BMARA Racing Facebook page for additional announcements and information regarding events for the 2021 season.

Badger Midget Series 3-4-All Points Chase McDermand 215; 2. Kyle Stark 143; 3. Kurt Mayhew 140; 3. Kevin Douglas 140; 5. Zach Boden 130; 5. Andy Baugh 130. 7. Mike Stroik 125; 8. Jeremy Douglas 99; 9. Jim Fuerst 95; 10. Lamont Critchett 92

Badger Midget Series Points: 1. Chase McDermand 928; 2. Zach Boden 650; 3. Lamont Critchett 573; 4. Andy Baugh 547; 5. Kyle Stark 524; 6. Mike Stroik 518; 7. Kevin Olson 507; 8. Kurt Mayhew 457; 9. Kyle Koch 433; 10. Scott Hatton 417