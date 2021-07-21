Henderson Continues Hot Streak With MSTS Victory at Rapid Speedway

ROCK RAPIDS, Iowa. (July 20, 2021) — Justin Henderson claimed his fourth victory in as many sprint car starts Tuesday night by winning the Midwest Sprint Touring Series feature at Rapid Speedway during the Lyon County Fair. After two victories at Knoxville Raceway on Saturday and a win Sunday at Huset’s Speedway, Henderson started on the pole and drove to victory at Rapid over Jack Dover, Kaleb Johnson, Jody Rosenboom, and Chris Martin.

Property Solutions of America Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 22-Kaleb Johnson[2]

2. 83-Justin Henderson[7]

3. 88-Travis Reber[1]

4. 44-Chris Martin[4]

5. 10J-Justin Jacobsma[5]

6. 29-Brandon Stevenson[6]

7. 20-Brant O’Banion[3]

Property Solutions of America Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 53-Jack Dover[3]

2. 14-Jody Rosenboom[1]

3. 24T-Chris Thram[4]

4. 32-Dusty Ballenger[6]

5. 81-Jared Jansen[7]

DNS: 8-Jacob Hughes

DQ: 101-Chuck McGillivray[2]

Property Solutions of America Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 17B-Ryan Bickett[2]

2. 23-Elliot Amdahl[1]

3. 55-Nate Eakin[6]

4. 12-Troy Schreurs[4]

5. 0-Alex Schriever[5]

6. 10-Lincoln Drewis[3]

Property Solutions of America A-Main (25 Laps)

1. 83-Justin Henderson[1]

2. 53-Jack Dover[3]

3. 22-Kaleb Johnson[4]

4. 14-Jody Rosenboom[7]

5. 44-Chris Martin[10]

6. 17B-Ryan Bickett[5]

7. 10J-Justin Jacobsma[12]

8. 20-Brant O’Banion[18]

9. 55-Nate Eakin[2]

10. 23-Elliot Amdahl[6]

11. 88-Travis Reber[9]

12. 0-Alex Schriever[16]

13. 24T-Chris Thram[8]

14. 12-Troy Schreurs[11]

15. 32-Dusty Ballenger[15]

16. 10-Lincoln Drewis[17]

17. 101-Chuck McGillivray[14]

18. 81-Jared Jansen[20]

19. 29-Brandon Stevenson[13]

DNS: 8-Jacob Hughes