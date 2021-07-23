2021 SCHEDULE FINALIZED FOR ACTION SPRINT TOUR

By Tommy Goudge

(July 22, 2021) – The Action Sprint Tour fueled by Pinty’s Crate Sprint Car series has now finalized the 2021 schedule, which is set to continue Friday, July 30 at Humberstone Speedway.

The finalized schedule now has 17 full-points events, including the July 10 season opener won by Jacob Dykstra. Ten more events feature Sprint Car doubleheaders with the Knights of Thunder 360 Sprint Cars, and live broadcasts are slated from six more events on www.gforcetv.net

The postponement of Ohsweken Speedway’s 25th season created several openings in the Knights of Thunder schedule; several Friday night events were added at the Merrittville and Humberstone Speedways as a result.

“We appreciate the teams, track operators, sponsors, and officials working alongside us through these unprecedented times,” stated AST Series Director Clinton Geoffrey. “We are especially grateful for the speedway promoters who have worked through the challenges presented by inclement weather and the province’s reopening restrictions.”

FINALIZED 2021 ACTION SPRINT TOUR CRATE SPRINT CAR SCHEDULE

* indicates live broadcast on GForceTV

(Updated July 22, 2021)

Sat Jul 10 – Merrittville Speedway* (w/KoT) – Winner: Jacob Dykstra

Fri Jul 30 – Humberstone Speedway* (w/KoT)

Sat Jul 31 – Humberstone Speedway (w/KoT)

Fri Aug 6 – Merrittville Speedway (w/KoT)

Fri Aug 13 – Merrittville Speedway (w/KoT)

Sat Aug 14 – Merrittville Speedway

Sat Aug 21 – Brockville Ontario Speedway

Sun Aug 22 – Cornwall Motor Speedway

Sat Sept 4 – Brighton Speedway (w/KoT)

Sun Sept 5 – Brighton Speedway* (w/KoT)

Fri Sept 10 – Humberstone Speedway* (w/KoT)

Sat Sept 11 – Southern Ontario Motor Speedway

Fri Sept 17 – Merrittville Speedway* (w/KoT)

Fri Oct 1 – Humberstone Speedway* (w/KoT)

Sat Oct 9 – Southern Ontario Motor Speedway* (w/KoT)

Fri Oct 15 – Brockville Ontario Speedway*

Sat Oct 16 – Brockville Ontario Speedway

ACTION SPRINT TOUR MEDIA

About the Action Sprint Tour fueled by Pinty’s: Founded in 2018, the Action Sprint Tour is a traveling Winged Crate Sprint Car Series based in Ontario, Canada. Action Sprint Tour cars are powered by GM 602 crate engines modified specifically to fit a Sprint Car chassis. The championship winner will be rewarded with $5,000 and a Pinty’s VIP package for the 2022 Bristol Dirt Race, while 10th place in the championship standings will pay $1,000. The 2021 Action Sprint Tour is made possible with the support of Pinty’s Delicious Foods. Visit www.actionsprinttour.com for more information.