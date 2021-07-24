Dominic Scelzi Sweeps Thunderbowl

TULARE, Ca. (July 23, 2021) — Dominic Scelzi continued his hot streak at the Tulare Thunderbowl Raceway winning the King of the West Sprint Car Series presented by NARC and the Kings of Thunder 360 sprint car main events in the same night. The victories were Scelzi’s 14th and 15th of the 2021 season, six of which have come at Thundebowl Raceway.

Kyle Rasmussen won the Western RaceSaver Sprint Car Series feature.

Thunderbowl Raceway

Tulare, California

Friday, July 23, 2021

King of the West Sprint Car Series presented by NARC

Feature:

1. 41-Dominic Scelzi

2. 88N D.J. Netto

3. 17W-Shane Golobic

4. 83-Mitchel Moles

5. 83V-Sean Becker

6. 69-Bud Kaeding

7. 29-Willie Croft

8. 42X-Tim Kaeding

9. 37-Mitchell Faccinto

10. 09S-Geoffrey Strole

11. 36-Craig Stidham

12. 76-Jesse Attard

13. 01-Danny Faria Jr.

14. 78-Mark Barroso

15. 21-Corey Day

16. 56-Ryan Robinson

17. 98-Sean Watts

18. 26-Billy Aton

Kings of Thunder 360 Sprint Cars

Feature:

1. 41-Dominic Scelzi

2. 88A-Joey Ancona

3. 83V-Sean Becker

4. 33-Tucker Worth

5. 2-Brooklyn Holland

6. 22-Keith Day

7. 18-Grant Champlin

8. 7-Steven Kent

9. 67G-Grant Duinkerken

10. 7Z-Zane Blanchard

11. 75-Brendan Warmerdam

12. 50-Bryce Eames

13. 9-Reece Goetz

14. 5D-Connor Danell

15. 6C-Travis Coelho

16. 3-Kaleb Montgomery

17. 9S-Landon Hurst

Western Racesaver Sprint Car Series

Feature:

1. 38-Kyle Rasmussen

2. 1X-Richard Weddle

3. 3-Brandon Stidham

4. 11-Blaine Fagundes

5. 28Q-Sean Quinn

6. 36-Tyler Gray

7. 31H-Phil Heynen