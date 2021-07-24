Dominic Scelzi Sweeps Thunderbowl

TULARE, Ca. (July 23, 2021) — Dominic Scelzi continued his hot streak at the Tulare Thunderbowl Raceway winning the King of the West Sprint Car Series presented by NARC and the Kings of Thunder 360 sprint car main events in the same night. The victories were Scelzi’s 14th and 15th of the 2021 season, six of which have come at Thundebowl Raceway.
Kyle Rasmussen won the Western RaceSaver Sprint Car Series feature.
Thunderbowl Raceway
Tulare, California
Friday, July 23, 2021
King of the West Sprint Car Series presented by NARC
Feature:
1. 41-Dominic Scelzi
2. 88N D.J. Netto
3. 17W-Shane Golobic
4. 83-Mitchel Moles
5. 83V-Sean Becker
6. 69-Bud Kaeding
7. 29-Willie Croft
8. 42X-Tim Kaeding
9. 37-Mitchell Faccinto
10. 09S-Geoffrey Strole
11. 36-Craig Stidham
12. 76-Jesse Attard
13. 01-Danny Faria Jr.
14. 78-Mark Barroso
15. 21-Corey Day
16. 56-Ryan Robinson
17. 98-Sean Watts
18. 26-Billy Aton
Kings of Thunder 360 Sprint Cars
Feature:
1. 41-Dominic Scelzi
2. 88A-Joey Ancona
3. 83V-Sean Becker
4. 33-Tucker Worth
5. 2-Brooklyn Holland
6. 22-Keith Day
7. 18-Grant Champlin
8. 7-Steven Kent
9. 67G-Grant Duinkerken
10. 7Z-Zane Blanchard
11. 75-Brendan Warmerdam
12. 50-Bryce Eames
13. 9-Reece Goetz
14. 5D-Connor Danell
15. 6C-Travis Coelho
16. 3-Kaleb Montgomery
17. 9S-Landon Hurst
Western Racesaver Sprint Car Series
Feature:
1. 38-Kyle Rasmussen
2. 1X-Richard Weddle
3. 3-Brandon Stidham
4. 11-Blaine Fagundes
5. 28Q-Sean Quinn
6. 36-Tyler Gray
7. 31H-Phil Heynen