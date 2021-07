Aton Wins First Career King of the West Feature at Santa Maria

SANTA MARIA, Calif. (July 24, 2021) — Billy Aton picked up his first career King of the West Sprint Car Series presented by NARC Saturday at Santa Maria Speedway. Dominic Scelzi, J.J. Ringo, D.J. Netto, and Tim Kaeding rounded out the top five.

King of the West Sprint Car Series presented by NARC

Santa Maria Speedway

Santa Maria, California

Saturday, July 24, 2021

Feature:

1. 26-Billy Aton

2. 41-Dominic Scelzi

3. 2-J.J. Ringo

4. 88N-D.J. Netto

5. 42X-Tim Kaeding

6. 50-Bryce Eames

7. 98-Sean Watts

8. 76-Jessie Attard

9. 83V-Sean Becker

10. 78-Mark Barroso

11. 2B-Brooklyn Holland

12. 09-Jeffery Strole

13. 22-Keith Day Jr.

14. 56-Ryan Robinson

15. 21-Corey Day

16. 5J-James Herrera

17. 69-Bud Kaeding

18. 01-Mitchel Moles