Williams Grove Closes July Friday With 410 Sprints And Twin Summer Series Races For 358s

By Shawn Brouse

Mechanicsburg – Williams Grove Speedway will close out the month of July coming up on Friday, July 30 at 7:30 pm when the oval hosts the Lawrence Chevrolet 410 sprint cars in a Yellow Breeches 500 race and another MacMor Construction Summer Series event for the HJ Towing & Recovery 358 sprint cars.

Plus, a make-up Summer Series feature postponed from July 16 will also be on the Williams Grove Friday slate.

The make-up feature will be the first race contested on Friday’s program following practice laps.

Adult general admission for July 30 is $15 with youth ages 13 – 20 admitted for $10.

Kids ages 12 and under are always admitted for FREE at Williams Grove Speedway.

The 25-lap Yellow Breeches 500 race for the 410 sprints will pay $5,000 to the winner and $500 to start.

Both of the MacMor Construction Summer Series races for the 358 sprints will pay $1,500 to the winners with distances of 25 laps posted for each.

Gates for all the action will open at 5:30 pm.

It remains to be seen if anyone can upend the domination of Carlisle’s Derek Locke in the 358 sprint ranks.

Locke has won all four division races held to date at Williams Grove.

However Locke has accepted a $500 challenge for the July 16 make-up race, opting to start 12th in the field.

His challenge is to win.

If he can still get the win, even after starting outside the sixth row, he will claim a $500 bonus on top of the posted $1,500 winner’s share.

RS Mechanical Service LLC of South Central Pa has posted the challenge.

The lineup for the make-up 358 sprint feature event from July 16 is as follows: 1. Brett Wanner, 2. Cody Fletcher, 3. Riley Emig, 4. Rich Eichelberger, 5. Nat Tuckey, 6. Kody Hartlaub, 7. Steve Owings, 8. Travis Scott, 9. Chad Criswell, 10. Steve Wilbur, 11. Matt Findley, 12. Derek Locke, 13. Tyler Brehm, 14. John Stehman, 15. Devin Adams, 16. Justin Foster, 17. Chris Frank, 18. Brett Rose, 19. Zach Newlin.

Williams Grove Speedway will present the Billy Kimmel Memorial for the 410 sprint cars along with a special show for super late models coming up on Friday, August 6.

Max Blair of Centerville won the only other late model event of the season that has been held at the track.

The World of Outlaws Late Models will invade the speedway on August 20.

Keep up with all the latest speedway news and information by visiting the oval’s official website at www.williamsgrove.com or by following the track on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.