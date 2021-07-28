Huset’s Speedway Offering $10,000-to-Win 410 Sprint Car Feature Sunday During Bull Haulers Brawl presented by Folkens Brothers Trucking

Inside Line Promotions

BRANDON, S.D. (July 26, 2021) – Another marquee night of action at Huset’s Speedway is on tap next Sunday when the high-banked oval hosts the Bull Haulers Brawl presented by Folkens Brothers Trucking.

All three regular divisions – Casey’s 410 Sprint Cars presented by Big Frig, Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks and the Wyffels Hybrids RaceSaver Sprint Car Series – will compete with extra money on the line in the 410 sprint car division.

The main event pays $10,000 to win and $1,000 to start.

A pair of drivers have been hot at Huset’s Speedway this summer as Austin McCarl, who is the most recent feature winner, and Justin Henderson have won a majority of the 410 features. McCarl is atop the win’s list with five triumphs while Henderson’s four victories have helped him build a 22-point lead in the championship standings entering this weekend’s event.

Carson McCarl ranks second in the standings with Jack Dover (50 points), Matt Juhl (58 points) and Austin McCarl (66 points) rounding out the top five, respectively.

Cory Yeigh has been the driver to beat in the Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks division all season. Yeigh leads the championship standings by 20 points thanks to a division-leading four triumphs, eight top fives and 10 top 10s in 10 starts this season.

The Wyffels Hybrids RaceSaver Sprint Car Series continues to show the most parity with nine different race winners in 10 events. Dusty Ballenger became the most recent winner, which has helped him to an eight-point advantage over Shane Fick in the standings. Lee Goos Jr. (21 points), Brandon Bosma (30 points), Jared Jensen (33 points) and Jacob Hughes (50 points) are all within 50 points of Ballenger.

This Sunday the pits open at 3 p.m. and the main gates at 4:30 p.m. Racing starts at 8 p.m.

Tickets are $25 for adults, $12 for students ages 13-years-old to 18-years old and free to children 12-years-old and younger. Additionally, fans can upgrade tickets to the Turn One Suite for just $20.

2021 HUSET’S SPEEDWAY WEEKLY DIVISION FEATURE WINNERS –

Casey’s 410 Sprint Cars presented by Big Frig:

Austin McCarl – 5 (May 9, May 30, June 13, June 20 and July 25); Justin Henderson – 4 (May 16, May 23, July 11 and July 18); David Gravel – 1 (June 6); and Parker Price-Miller – 1 (May 31)

Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks:

Cory Yeigh – 4 (May 9, June 6, June 13 and June 20);Zach Olivier – 2 (May 23 and May 30);Billy Prouty – 1 (May 16);Jim Pruett – 1 (July 18);Matt Steuerwald – 1 (July 11); and Shaun Taylor – 1 (July 25)

Wyffels Hybrids RaceSaver Sprint Car Series :

Lee Goos Jr. – 2 (May 23 and June 6); Casey Abbas – 1 (July 18);Dusty Ballenger – 1 (July 25);John Lambertz – 1 (May 16); Jesse Lindberg – 1 (May 9);Mike Moore – 1 (May 30);Javen Ostermann – 1 (June 13);Taylor Ryan – 1 (July 11); and Micah Slendy – 1 (June 20)

UP NEXT –

Sunday for the Bull Haulers Brawl presented by Folkens Brothers Trucking featuring the Casey’s 410 Sprint Cars presented by Big Frig, the Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks and the Wyffels Hybrids RaceSaver Sprint Car Series

