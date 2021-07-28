Outlaw Sprint Car Summer Nationals Moved to Friday, August 6th and will Pay $4,000 To Win

By Paul Harkenrider

(Dundee, NY) In what was originally scheduled for this Friday, July 30, the Patriot Sprint Tour will wait one more weekend before rolling back into action after taking the entire month of July off.

The annual Outlaw Sprint Car Summer Nationals will now be held on August 6th which runs in conjunction with NASCAR weekend at nearby Watkins Glen International. The race will pay $4,000 to win and $300 just to qualify. The regularly scheduled Outlaw Summer Nationals that includes the visiting Super Late Models and their weekly classes will still run Friday, July 30.

The very next night, the series will head 35 miles north up the road and compete in a $3,000 to win show at Land of Legends Raceway in Canandaigua, NY.

The series opened their season at the famed Outlaw Speedway at the Spring Nationals where it was Davie Franek edging out Jordan Thomas for the win in a 30-lap thriller.

The 2021 season has been all about the championship battle between Thomas and Franek. The early season win certainly has paid dividends for Franek as he holds a slim four-point advantage over Thomas.

Thomas has no wins in PST competition but does have an A Main win at Outlaw in weekly competition.

For Land of Legends, Franek has a win back in 2019 where Thomas has a number of podiums finishes at the Ontario County Fairground Speedway.

With some of the highest paying purses so far in 2021 for 360 Sprint Cars in the Northeast, a strong competitive field is expected to join Franek and Thomas which includes Dave Axton, Paulie Colagiovanni, Jared Zimbardi, Steve Glover, and Chuck Hebing.

One driver could be taking home a nice $7,000 in a racing filled weekend in the heart of the Finger Lakes that also includes racing at Watkins Glen International.

For those who cannot make it both races will be streamed on each of the tracks streaming services. Please be sure to visit patriotsprinttour.com and to connect with the tour on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram by following @PatriotSprints.

2021 Patriot Sprint Tour Standings: 1) 28f- Davie Franek (853) 2) 79- Jordan Thomas (849) 3) 2- Dave Axton (738) 4) 67- Steve Glover (714) 5) 10- Paulie Colagiovanni (700) 6) 00- Danny Varin (532) 7) 45- Chuck Hebing (426) 8) 35- Jared Zimbardi (423) 9) M1- Mark Smith (420) 10) 42- Jesse Pruchnik (317)