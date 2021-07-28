Ryan Timms Unstoppable In ASCS Sprint Week Competition At Creek County Speedway

From Bryan Hulbert

SAPULPA, Okla. (July 27, 2021) – Taking his third career score with the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network, Oklahoma City’s Ryan Timms rolled to the win in the Don Swope Classic at Creek County Speedway.

His second victory in a row in Lucas Oil ASCS Sprint Week presented by Smiley’s Racing Products action, the win is his ninth overall on the season in ASCS, 410cid, and Midget competition.

Asked about going from his first win to three with the National Tour, along with his other various win in such a short amount of time, Timms stated, “It’s crazy that I started racing Junior Sprints like four years ago, and I’m already winning in ASCS and 410 events. It’s neat that I am able to do something like this, and I have my Dad and my Crew to thank for it.”

Taking the battle three deep with J.J. Hickle and Noah Harris, the No. 5t tried the top before hitting the bottom to shoot to the point on Lap 8. To second on Lap 10, the leaders raced into traffic with J.J. moving in on the No. 5t.

“I knew it was hooked up on the bottom, so I was trying to make something work on the top and just couldn’t, especially in three and four there was nothing coming off, but one and two, I could open up and diamond off. that got me under J.J., and I just went from there,” explained Timms.

A small misstep of the cushion on Lap 17, the No. 63 was back into the race for the lead. Dicing through more traffic on Lap 19, Hickle worked the bottom of the first and second turn but missed the line; sending the car spinning. Bringing out the caution, Hickle was sent to the tail.

Restarting with a slower car in the mix, Ryan Timms was unchallenged to the checkered flag. Winning by 2.530-seconds.

Michael Faccinto wheeled the VanDyke Motorsports No. 5h to second with Seth Bergman advancing seven positions to take the final podium step in his National Tour return. Tyler Thomas crossed fourth with Noah Harris holding on for a top-five finish.

Back in the car after getting oil burns on his face at Riverside International Speedway, Blake Hahn raced from 12th to sixth with Arizona’s Nick Parker in seventh. Matt Covington took eighth with Dylan Westbrook ninth from 13th. Brenham Crouch completed the top ten.

The field of 30 teams broke into four SCE Gaskets Heat Races with Ryan Timms, Noah Harris, Michael Faccinto, and Tyler Thomas earning wins. The night’s lone BMRS B-Feature went to Kyle Clark. One provisional was used by Travis Reber.

Up next, the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network heads for Caney Valley Speedway in Caney, Kan. as Terry Mattox Promotions presents Round 5 of the Lucas Oil ASCS Sprint Week presented by Smiley’s Racing Products.

Admission is $20 for adults, and Kids 12 and under get into the grandstand for free. Caney Valley Speedway is located at CR 1300 in Caney, Kan. More info on the Speedway can be found at http://www.caneyvalleyspeedway.net or by calling Terry Mattox at (918) 417-0624.

Lucas Oil ASCS National Tour presented by MAVtv

Creek County Speedway

Sapulpa, Oklahoma

Tuesday, July 27, 2021

Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 5T-Ryan Timms[6]

2. 23-Seth Bergman[2]

3. 41-Colton Hardy[1]

4. 115-Nick Parker[8]

5. 17B-Ryan Bickett[7]

6. 19-Colby Thornhill[5]

7. 85-Forrest Sutherland[3]

8. 88-Travis Reber[4]

Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 7F-Noah Harris[4]

2. 63-JJ Hickle[7]

3. 47X-Dylan Westbrook[3]

4. 24-Garet Williamson[5]

5. 11-Michael Tyre II[6]

6. 32-Kolton Gariss[1]

7. 22M-Rees Moran[8]

8. 0-Mike Vaculik[2]

Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 5H-Michael Faccinto[1]

2. 36-Jason Martin[2]

3. 95-Matt Covington[5]

4. 26M-Fred Mattox[3]

5. 9$-Kyle Clark[6]

6. 22-Curtis Jones[7]

7. 10P-Dylan Postier[4]

Heat Race #4 (8 Laps)

1. 91T-Tyler Thomas[1]

2. 52-Blake Hahn[2]

3. 1-Brenham Crouch[6]

4. 55B-Brandon Anderson[7]

5. 777-Bailey Hughes[4]

6. 77X-Greg Hamilton[3]

7. 79-Tim Kent[5]

B-Main (12 Laps)

1. 9$-Kyle Clark[3]

2. 11-Michael Tyre II[2]

3. 19-Colby Thornhill[6]

4. 77X-Greg Hamilton[7]

5. 79-Tim Kent[10]

6. 32-Kolton Gariss[9]

7. 85-Forrest Sutherland[12]

8. 10P-Dylan Postier[11]

9. 22M-Rees Moran[8]

10. 0-Mike Vaculik[14]

11. 26M-Fred Mattox[1]

12. 88-Travis Reber[13]

13. 22-Curtis Jones[5]

14. 777-Bailey Hughes[4]

A-Main (30 Laps)

1. 5T-Ryan Timms[3]

2. 5H-Michael Faccinto[5]

3. 23-Seth Bergman[10]

4. 91T-Tyler Thomas[7]

5. 7F-Noah Harris[1]

6. 52-Blake Hahn[12]

7. 115-Nick Parker[6]

8. 95-Matt Covington[8]

9. 47X-Dylan Westbrook[13]

10. 1-Brenham Crouch[4]

11. 41-Colton Hardy[15]

12. 63-JJ Hickle[2]

13. 17B-Ryan Bickett[16]

14. 36-Jason Martin[11]

15. 24-Garet Williamson[14]

16. 19-Colby Thornhill[19]

17. 11-Michael Tyre II[18]

18. 55B-Brandon Anderson[9]

19. 32-Kolton Gariss[22]

20. 88-Travis Reber[23]

21. 9$-Kyle Clark[17]

22. 77X-Greg Hamilton[20]

23. 79-Tim Kent[21]