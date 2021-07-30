MOWA Sprint Cars & POWRi Midgets Set To Race At Macon Speedway

By Adam Mackey

(Macon, IL) This coming Saturday, July 31, Macon Speedway is scheduled to host one of its biggest shows of the year, featuring the Morrow Brothers Ford MOWA Sprint Cars and POWRi Lucas Oil National Midgets. The rare doubleheader show was first held in 2019 at the track. Three other classes will also race.

MOWA’s 410-Winged Sprint Cars will be making their 11th appearance at Macon Speedway’s 1/5-mile dirt oval. Three drivers have found victory lane at Macon more than one time, dating back to 2011. Jerrod Hull, Terry Babb, and Zach Daum each have two wins with the series at the track. Bill Balog, Danny Smith, Jacob Patton, and Paul Nienhiser all have claimed one event win.

This Saturday’s Lucas Oil POWRi National Midget League event will have Colby, KS driver, Bryant Wiedeman leading the standings by 210 over second place. The young gun, Brent Crews, of Denver, NC sits in second. Both drivers, Crews and Wiedeman, are competing for the Rookie of the Year award as well. For the Midgets, this will be their second visit of the season.

Bradley Fezard, of Bonnerdale, AR sits atop the point battle for the Lucas Oil POWRi Engler Machine & Tool Micro League. For the Micros, a strong contingent of travelers will be joined by plenty of locals that compete regularly with Macon’s Micros By Bailey Chassis.

The Decatur Building Trades Pro Late Models and DIRTcar Pro Mods will also be in action, capping off what is sure to be a great night at the races.

Pit gates open Saturday at 3:00, grandstands at 4:00, hotlaps begin at 6:00, and racing will take the green at 7:00 PM. Grandstand admission is $20, while kids 11 and under are free.

