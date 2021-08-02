Kimmel Memorial For Sprints And Super Late Models This Week At Williams Grove

By Shawn Brouse

Mechanicsburg – The super late models will join the Lawrence Chevrolet 410 sprint cars on the racing program coming up this Friday night, August 6 at Williams Grove Speedway.

The 410 sprint cars will be competing in the Billy Kimmel Memorial, run in honor of the late sprint car driver

The super late models will be racing in their last chance to prepare for an August 20 invasion by the World of Outlaws Super Late Models Series.

Adult general admission for August 6 is $20 with youth ages 13 – 20 admitted for $10.

Kids ages 12 and under are always admitted for FREE at Williams Grove Speedway.

The Billy Kimmel Memorial is scheduled each year in honor of the fallen sprint car driver from Mechanicsburg.

At the age of 27, Kimmel was fatally injured in a sprint car racing accident at Williams Grove Speedway in 2007.

This year’s Kimmel Memorial will be 25 laps in distance, paying $5,500 to win.

There will be NO time trials.

Brent Marks is the defending winner of the Kimmel Memorial after he came out on top of a torrid battle with Brian Montieth in the 2020 event.

Super late models will draw for starting spots in the heats this Friday before going on to compete in a 25-lap, $2,000 to win main event.

Max Blair of Centerville won the only other late model event of the season that has been held at the track, taking place back in March.

Led by series point leader Brandon Sheppard, the World of Outlaws Late Models will roll into the speedway on August 20 for a 40-lap, $10,000 to win contest.

Sheppard scored a series event at the track last August.

There will be no racing at Williams Grove Speedway on August 13.

Keep up with all the latest speedway news and information by visiting the oval’s official website at www.williamsgrove.com or by following the track on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.