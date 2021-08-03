RacinBoys and Terry Mattox Promotions Showcasing Marquee Sprint Car Event at Lakeside Speedway on Tuesday

Inside Line Promotions

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (Aug. 2, 2021) – The road to the 360 Knoxville Nationals begins on Tuesday at Lakeside Speedway, which hosts a special $3,000-to-win sprint car show that is promoted by RacinBoys and Terry Mattox Promotions.

The Lucas Oil ASCS National Tour and ASCS Warrior Region are co-sanctioning the sprint car portion of the program, which also includes b-modifieds and stock cars at the dirt oval in Kansas City, Kan.

Several bonuses are up for grabs for sprint car drivers, including: $100 for winning a heat race; $100 for the first non-qualifier; $200 for the Hard Charger Award winner in the A Main; $300 for leading the most laps in the A Main; and $200 for being the highest finishing ASCS Warrior Region driver.

The ASCS National Tour recently concluded its annual ASCS Sprint Week, which was won by Ryan Timms. Meanwhile multiple drivers have continued to dice it up in the ASCS National Tour championship standings with Blake Hahn currently holding onto a five-point advantage over Matt Covington with J.J. Hickle only 38 points out of the lead.

The three drivers have all led the points at various times throughout the season. Hahn is tied with Timms for the series lead with five feature victories this year while Covington leads the way with 19 top fives.

The ASCS Warrior Region also has a tight battle entering Tuesday’s event as Austin O’Neal owns a 25-point lead over Gunner Ramey.

The pits open at 4 p.m. with the grandstands opening at 5 p.m. Hot laps begin at 7:15 p.m. with racing to follow.

Tickets are $20 for adults, $15 for seniors and $10 for children ages 11-years-old to 14-years-old. Children 10-years-old and younger get in free.

For those unable to attend, a live video stream will be available for RacinBoys All Access and FloRacing subscribers.

RACINBOYS –

RacinBoys, founded by Scott Traylor and Kirk Elliott in 2003, is an internet broadcasting company covering all forms of motor sports. RacinBoys produces weekly radio shows on Sports Radio 810 WHB, ESPN Kansas City and its website RacinBoys.com. RacinBoys also provides live video and audio coverage of series and racing events including the Lucas Oil ASCS National Tour, Lucas Oil Tulsa Shootout and Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Midget Nationals. For more information, go to http://www.RacinBoys.com or e-mail racinboys@racinboys.com .