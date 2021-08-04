Brian Brown Reaches Victory Lane During Solid Week With All Stars

Inside Line Promotions

– KNOXVILLE, Iowa (Aug. 3, 2021) – Brian Brown recorded his third career FloRacing All Star Circuit of Champions feature victory a week ago Tuesday to highlight a three-race week with the series.

July 27 – I-70 Motorsports Park in Odessa, Mo. – Qualifying: 3; Heat race: 3 (4); Dash: 5 (8); Feature: 1 (5).

“Racing close to home is always good and we were good there the last time we were there with the Outlaws,” Brown said. “We knew we had a good opportunity.

“We qualified third and ran third in the heat. We drew the worst number for the dash, but were able to go from eighth to fifth. That was a key moment to get a couple of rows for the feature. We were able to get to third real quick. We chased Shane (Stewart) and Gio (Scelzi) through traffic. I knew my car was really good on the bottom. I was able to get by Gio in traffic and then at that point I felt I was going to get Shane, but the yellow came out. I was able to get beside him on the restart, but couldn’t clear him. However, I was able to pass him with two laps to go. It was just an awesome car all night. Danny, Nate, Tye and my dad gave me one of the best cars I’ve had in a long time.”

July 29 – Missouri State Fair Speedway in Sedalia, Mo. – Qualifying: 6; Heat race: 1 (3); Dash: 5 (5); Feature: 11 (5).

“It was an important race with it being the Ron Ditzfeld Memorial,” Brown said. “He was my first sponsor and his family still supports me today. They’ve been a partner from my first year of racing until today so it was a race I wanted to win more than anything.

“We had a miss in the engine, but were still sixth quick. We changed engines and started third in the heat. We had to win the heat and were able to do that. Then I finished fifth in the dash. In the feature I was able to get to third and felt we were in a position to pounce, but I had a flat right rear tire. We went to the work area, got back up to eighth or ninth and then had a flat left rear. We went to the work area and came back to 11 th. It’s not the finish we wanted, but we had a car capable of winning. We just had bad luck.”

July 31 – Knoxville Raceway in Knoxville, Iowa – Qualifying: 3; Heat race: 1 (4); Dash: 4 (6); Feature: 4 (7).

“We were third quick, won our heat and then drew the highest number in the dash draw again,” Brown said. “We got two spots to finish fourth. In the feature I felt like we missed it just a tiny bit and weren’t as good as we needed to be, but we were able to get fourth. We’re just missing a little when we are pushing off for the feature to have the balance right for the 25 laps. It’s a guessing game. There’s been times we’ve been really good and there’s been times we were off. Saturday was right there in the middle. But I think we have a good game plan. I have an awesome group of guys who are working for me and as a team. If we have a little luck the sky is the limit.”

UP NEXT – Thursday and Saturday at Knoxville Raceway in Knoxville, Iowa, for the 31st annual My Place Hotels 360 Knoxville Nationals presented by Great Southern Bank and Sunday at Knoxville Raceway for the 10th annual Fatheadz Eyewear Capitani Classic presented by Great Southern Bank

“We’re not trying to look too far ahead,” Brown said. “The most important race of the year is Thursday of the 360 Nationals. We have to focus on the task at hand and that’s making sure we do everything we can to win Thursday night. I like where we are as far as attitude, our car speed, just everything in general. We’re where we need to be as a team. We just need a tad bit of luck. If we get that I think we can be dangerous.”

SEASON STATS –

46 races, 5 wins, 13 top fives, 24 top 10s, 32 top 15s, 40 top 20s

MEDIA LINKS –

Website: http://www.BrianBrownRacing.com

Twitter: https://twitter.com/BrianBrown21

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Brian-Brown-Racing-200630163294222/

About Casey’s General Stores –

Casey’s General Stores is a Fortune 500 company operating over 2,100 convenience stores in 16 states. Founded more than 50 years ago, the company has grown to become the fourth-largest convenience store retailer and the fifth-largest pizza chain in the United States. Often located in the heart of its communities, Casey’s General Stores provides freshly prepared foods, quality gasoline, and friendly service at every location. Guests can enjoy famous, made-from-scratch pizza, donuts, other assorted bakery items, and (at select stores) Casey’s made-to-order sub sandwiches. Learn more and order online at http://www.Caseys.com.

About FVP –

FVP is built on a commitment to quality and delivered with unmatched service. FVP products are specifically engineered to provide OE quality that is equal or superior in performance to national brands at a competitive price.

The FVP brand started with competitively priced OEM quality batteries, filters, and radiators for cars, trucks and specialty vehicles. FVP now proudly offers a full line of batteries for all of your automotive, RV, boating, commercial and lawn & garden needs. FVP also offers a wide array of condensers, hub assemblies, motor oil, oil filters, cabin air filters, fuel filters, transmission filters, antifreeze, DEF, and chemicals.

FVP products are verified, proven, and built to the industry’s highest quality standards. Visit http://www.FVPparts.com to learn more.

SPONSOR SPOTLIGHT – K1 RaceGear

K1 Race Gear was born in 2003 with the philosophy of offering products to our customers that we ourselves would be proud to use. At K1 Race Gear, we are racers ourselves, and we understand the value of buying quality racing products at a reasonable price. To meet the needs of our customers, we strive to provide quality racing equipment at K1 Race Gear – including racing shoes, suits, driving gloves, helmets, and more – to racers of all ages at a great value. For more information, visit http://www.K1RaceGear.com.

“K1 is one of my newest partners,” Brown said. “I’ve known J.R. at K1 for a while. The opportunity came to work with K1 and it’s probably the most comfortable uniform I’ve put on in my life. It’s not only the most lightweight suit, but also the safest and best looking. We’re proud to represent K1.”

Brian Brown Racing would also like to thank Casey’s, FVP, Impact Signs, Awnings, Wraps, FVP Stay Tuned, Rams Racing, Champion Brands, MC Power, Weld Wheels, Housby, Ditzfeld Transport, J.D. Welding & Machine, Rowdy Energy, Maxim Racing, Smiley’s Racing Products, Wolfe Eye Clinic, The Waldinger Corporation, MSD Ignition, Factory Kahne Shocks, C & M Lawn & Landscape, Lincoln Electric, K&N Filters, HostIowa.net, Blue Springs Ford Collision Center, Fultz Excavating, SalCo, FSR Racing Products, Ti64, ATL Tanks, Bell Helmets, Clem’s Helmets, Vortex Wings, All Pro Aluminum Cylinder Heads, ButlerBuilt Professional Seat Systems, Kenny’s Components, Rod End Supply, Winters Performance Products, Cometic Gaskets, KSE Racing Products, ISC Racers Tape, Kinsler Fuel Injection, Racing Optics, Veteran’s Community Project, Donovan, Hoosier Tires, XYZ Machining, Brown & Miller Racing Solutions, Red Devil Brakes, Schoenfeld Headers, 6B Apparel and Garrett Racing Engines for their continued support.

BRIAN BROWN RACING –

Brian Brown Racing is a professional winged sprint car team that is based in Grain Valley, Mo. Brian Brown, who is the owner and driver, has amassed more than 120 feature victories and three track championships at the famed Knoxville Raceway in Knoxville, Iowa, since the team was created in 2008. For more information, visit http://www.BrianBrownRacing.com .