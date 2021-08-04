Mallett Continues Winning Ways With Two More Triumphs During Three-Race Weekend

Inside Line Promotions

LOXLEY, Ala. (Aug. 3, 2021) – Jordon Mallett picked up a pair of victories last weekend to put his 2021 season total at five.

He scored a win on Thursday at I-30 Speedway in Little Rock, Ark., as part of the Hammer Hill Twin Bill followed by a triumph Friday night with the USCS Series during the opening night of a weekend doubleheader at Deep South Speedway. Mallett capped the weekend with a third-place finish during the Saturday night finale.

“My guys work really hard and the car right now is working as good as it’s ever been,” he said. “We’ve put in a lot of effort to get to this point as a race team and we’re definitely reaping the benefits of it right now.”

Relishing the opportunity to compete in his home state of Arkansas, Mallett kicked off the three-race weekend on Thursday at I-30 Speedway. He advanced one position in a heat race to finish third. That lined him up for the feature in the sixth position. Using the bottom of the track to his advantage, Mallett slowly crept his way forward and within only a handful of laps he was up to second. A mid-race caution put him on the bumper of the leader and Mallett quickly took the lead following a return to green-flag action. From there it was smooth sailing as Mallett held off all challengers to earn his fourth win of the season.

“Little Rock was a pretty good night for us and we got to the lead early in the night,” he said. “From there I just had to keep my nose clean and I was really glad to get the win at a home track in front of a lot of friends and family.”

Mallett and Company headed 469 miles south to Deep South Speedway for a weekend doubleheader. He kicked off Friday by advancing five positions in a heat race to finish second, which secured a spot into the A Main. He started on the outside front row for the feature courtesy of a favorable inversion, but fell back to third on the opening lap. Mallett moved back into second on Lap 2 and started tracking down the leader on the bottom. Three laps later the leader suffered a blown tire and that handed Mallett the lead. He held on throughout the remaining 20 laps to score his second triumph at the track this year.

“We loaded up late Thursday night and made the decision to head to Deep South and the car was great right off the trailer,” he said. “I was just biding my time knowing lapped traffic would play a factor and we kind of lucked out getting the lead from the leader’s issues. I thought we had a car capable of winning either way, but it definitely made it easier for us.”

Mallett returned to the track on Saturday and enjoyed another efficient night, advancing from fifth to fourth place in a heat race and from 11th to third in the main event. The top-five run was his 11 th of the season in 16 starts.

“We really wanted to win Saturday night, too, and I believe we had the car to do it,” he said. “The track was a lot narrower on Night 2 and it made it tough to go forward. We were able to make it work and get to third. I’m pretty proud of our team’s effort.”

QUICK RESULTS –

July 29 – I-30 Speedway in Little Rock, Ark. – Heat race: 3 (4); Feature: 1 (6).

July 30 – Deep South Speedway in Loxley, Ala. – Heat race: 2 (7); Feature: 1 (2).

July 31 – Deep South Speedway in Loxley, Ala. – Heat race: 4 (5); Feature: 3 (11).

SEASON STATS –

16 races, 5 wins, 11 top fives, 14 top 10s, 15 top 15s, 15 top 20s

