Reutzel Fined and Suspended From World of Outlaws Competition

(August 4, 2021) – The World of Outlaws sprint car series have penalized Aaron Reutzel and Roth Motorsports after it was discovered the team had tampered with a chassis inspection sticker.

According to the World of Outlaws the infraction was discovered on Saturday when the series technical directory Tom Devitt noticed some irregularities with chassis paint on Reutzel’s entry. When World of Outlaws officials inquired about the issue Reutzel admitted the team had repainted a white chassis black and removed an inspection sticker from a legal chassis and moved it to the car that was illegal.

World of Outlaws officials levied a fine against Reutzel for $10,000 that must be paid by August 28th. In addition, Reutzel was penalized 1,000 driver points and suspended 30th days from July 31st.

Roth Motorsports also received a $10,000 fine and was deducted 500 owner points. The fine must be paid prior to their participation in with the World of Outlaws. Roth Motorsports put out a statement condemning the actions and announced Parker Price-Miller would drive for the team during the Ironman 55 this weekend at Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55.