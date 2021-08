DUNDEE, N.Y. (August 6, 2021) — The Patriot Sprint Tour event Friday at Outlaw Motor Speedway was rained out after 10 laps were completed in the feature event. This feature will resume during the Patriot’s program at Outlaw on Friday , September 24th as part of the Fall Nationals. Ryan Smith was leading Jared Zimbardi and Paulie Colagiovanni when the rain began to fall.