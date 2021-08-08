Photo Gallery: 2021 360 Knoxville Nationals Starting Lineup ASCS National Tour, Knoxville Nationals, Knoxville Raceway, Media Gallery, Photo Gallery On the Pole, Shane Golobic (Serena Dalhamer photo) On the Pole, Shane Golobic (Serena Dalhamer photo) Starting 2nd, Daryn Pittman (Serena Dalhamer photo) Starting 3rd, Sam Hafertepe Jr (Serena Dalhamer photo) Starting 4th, Gio Scelzi (Serena Dalhamer photo) Starting 5th, Terry McCarl (Serena Dalhamer photo) Starting 6th, Clint Garner (Serena Dalhamer photo) Starting 7th, Carson McCarl (Serena Dalhamer photo) Starting 8th, Justin Henderson (Serena Dalhamer photo) Starting 9th, Lynton Jeffrey (Serena Dalhamer photo) Starting 10th, Skylar Prochaska (Serena Dalhamer photo) Starting 11th, Scott Bogucki (Serena Dalhamer photo) Starting 12th, Brooke Tatnell (Serena Dalhamer photo) Starting 13th, Matt Juhl (Serena Dalhamer photo) Starting 14th, Blake Hahn (Serena Dalhamer photo) Starting 15th, Sawyer Phillips (Serena Dalhamer photo) Starting 16th, Garet Williamson (Serena Dalhamer photo) Starting 17th, Jamie Ball (Serena Dalhamer photo) Starting 18th, Ian Madsen (Serena Dalhamer photo) Starting 19th, Tyler Courtney (Serena Dalhamer photo) Starting 20th, Brady Bacon (Serena Dalhamer photo) Related Stories: Feature Lineups for the 2021 360 Knoxville Nationals Late Pass Nets Win for Giovanni Scelzi During 360 Knoxville Nationals Prelmlinary Hafertepe Cruises to First Knoxville Win on Opening Night of the 360 Knoxville Nationals Kerry Madsen Wins the 2020 Knoxville 360 Nationals Lynton Jeffrey Wires Field on Night #2 of the Knoxville 360 Nationals 360 Knoxville NationalsAmerican Sprint Car SeriesASCS National TourKnoxville RacewayPhoto Gallery