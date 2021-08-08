Tim Shaffer Wins $20,000 at WVMS

MINERAL WELLS, W.V. (August 7, 2021) — Tim Shaffer scored the feature victory during the $20,000 to win SERVPRO World Race of Champions Saturday at West Virginia Motor Speedway. After waiting out a short rain delay, Shaffer started on the front row and held off Anthony Macri during a late race restart for the victory.

FAST 410 Sprint Car Series

SERVPRO World Race of Champions

West Virginia Motor Speedway

Mineral Wells, West Virginia

Saturday, August 7, 2021

Feature:

1. 28-Tim Shaffer

2. 39m-Anthony Macri

3. 3c-Cale Conley

4. 19-Trey Jacobs

5. 81-Lee Jacobs

6. 79-Brandon Wimmer

7. 14-Sean Rayhall

8. 25R-Jordan Ryan

9. 23Jr-Jack Sodeman Jr

10. 60-Kory Crabtree

11. 49H-Bradley Howard

12. 21N-Frankie Nervo

13. 1B-Keith Baxter

14. 83x-Nate Reeser

15. 4x-Bradley Ashford

16. 13-Brandon Matus

17. 001-Greg Mitchell

18. 19-Trey Jacobs

19. 5T-Travis Philo

20. 1MC-Wayne Mcpeek

21. 33-Brent Matus

22. 23x-Eric Martin

23. 7-Dylan Kingan

24. 23-Jordan Harble