Tim Shaffer Wins $20,000 at WVMS

MINERAL WELLS, W.V. (August 7, 2021) — Tim Shaffer scored the feature victory during the $20,000 to win SERVPRO World Race of Champions Saturday at West Virginia Motor Speedway. After waiting out a short rain delay, Shaffer started on the front row and held off Anthony Macri during a late race restart for the victory.
FAST 410 Sprint Car Series
SERVPRO World Race of Champions
West Virginia Motor Speedway
Mineral Wells, West Virginia
Saturday, August 7, 2021
Feature:
1. 28-Tim Shaffer
2. 39m-Anthony Macri
3. 3c-Cale Conley
4. 19-Trey Jacobs
5. 81-Lee Jacobs
6. 79-Brandon Wimmer
7. 14-Sean Rayhall
8. 25R-Jordan Ryan
9. 23Jr-Jack Sodeman Jr
10. 60-Kory Crabtree
11. 49H-Bradley Howard
12. 21N-Frankie Nervo
13. 1B-Keith Baxter
14. 83x-Nate Reeser
15. 4x-Bradley Ashford
16. 13-Brandon Matus
17. 001-Greg Mitchell
19. 5T-Travis Philo
20. 1MC-Wayne Mcpeek
21. 33-Brent Matus
22. 23x-Eric Martin
23. 7-Dylan Kingan
24. 23-Jordan Harble