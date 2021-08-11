Knoxville Nationals Event Schedule – Wednesday August 11, 2021

60th NOS Energy Drink Knoxville Nationals presented by Casey’s

Wednesday August 11, 2021 – BRANDT Professional Agriculture Qualifying Night

Events times and appearances subject to change.

8:00 A.M. – 12:00 P.M: All You Can Eat Pancakes – National Guard Armory in Knoxville, Iowa

8:00 A.M: Knoxville Ticket office opens

8:00 A.M: National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum opens. First 1,000 fans with admission to the museum receive a FREE Doug Wolfgang Bobblehead)

9:00 A.M: 19th Mini-Nationals at Slideways Karting Center

9:00 A.M: Rooftop Yoga on the Bryan Clauson Suite Tower

10:00 A.M: Knoxville Nationals trade show opens in the Skate Pit

10:00 A.M: National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum Second Floor theater – What Happens when the Red Flag Flies” with host Greg Nichol (Speedway Motors) and Jay Masur (MedStar Race Team), Charlie Cutter (Knoxville Raceway), and others.

11:00 A.M: Bob Trostle Garage autograph session featuring Kerry Madsen, Kevin Thomas Jr, Tim Kaeding, and Carson Macedo at the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum

12:00 P.M: Drive for 5 Slideways Showcase Kart Racing Fundraiser with Kyle Larson and Tyler Courtney at Slideways Karting Center

12:00 P.M: “Chatting with McKenna, Carson, and the Dude” with host Perry Bell (Marion County Tribune) and McKenna Haase, Carson Macedo, and Danny Lasoski – National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum Second Floor theater.

1:00 P.M: Bob Trostle Garage autograph session featuring Tanner Carrick, Brock Zearfoss, Tommie Estes Jr, and Ayrton Gennetten at the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum

1:30 P.M: “World of Outlaws Sprint Car Racing” with host John Gibson (World of Outlaws) – National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum Second Floor theater

2:00 P.M: Pit gates open

3:00 P.M: Great Southern Bank Kid Zone opens featuring a Pizza Party courtesy of Casey’s

3:00 P.M: Bob Trostle Garage autograph session featuring Sawyer Phillips, Marcus Dumesny, Mike Mayberry, and Brent Marks at the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum

5:00 P.M: Live Trackside from Knoxville Raceway on KNIA 95.3 /94.3 and KNIAKRLS.com

5:30 P.M: Grandstands open

5:45 P.M: David Gravel pole unveil on the midway

6:00 P.M: VFW Winged Nation presented by Sage Fruit on the Hercules Tire Entertainment Stage – DIRTVision.com goes live

7:00 P.M: Race Nights Live on KNIA 95.3 /94.3 and KNIAKRLS.com

7:15 P.M: Hot Laps

Opening Ceremonies: David Gravel raises the championship flag

Post-Race: “The Boys” live music on the Hercules Tire Entertainment Stage