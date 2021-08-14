Jason Sides Picks Up Second Career E-Main Victory at Knoxville

By T.J. Buffenbarger

KNOXVILLE, Iowa (August 14, 2021) – For the second time Jason Sides picked up the E-Main victory during the NOS Energy Drink Knoxville Nationals presented by Casey’s. Sides, from Bartlett, Tennessee, won the E-Main at the 2019 edition of the Nationals.

Sides took the lead on the opening lap with Austin Miller and Dylan Cisney in tow. On the opening lap Joe Simbro hit the wall between turns three and four, rode the wall around to turn four, then pulled into the infield without drawing a caution.

As Sides pulled away Cisney and Allen raced for the third position side by side for two laps with Cisney holding the position.

With two laps to go Miller slowed coming off turn four and attempted to pull off the race track, but could not make it to the pit gate at the exit of turn two, bringing out the caution flag.

During the restart Tyler Esh was able to drive by Bobby Mincer for the final transfer position.

Sides drove on to win the E-Main comfortably.

60th NOS Energy Drink Knoxville Nationals presented by Casey’s

Knoxville Raceway

Knoxville, Iowa

Saturday, August 14, 2021

E-Main (10 Laps)

1. 7S-Jason Sides

2. 2DC-Dylan Cisney

3. 1A-Jacob Allen

4. 7C-John Carney II

5. 13S-Tyler Esh

6. 15M-Bobby Mincer

7. 2K-Kevin Ingle

8. 14K-Tori Knutson

9. 83A-Austin Miller

10. 56-Joe Simbro

(First five finishers transferred to the D-Main)