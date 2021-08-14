Photo Gallery: GLSS at Hartford Motor Speedway Great Lakes Super Sprints, Media Gallery, Photo Gallery Ryan Ruhl (#71) and Chase Ridenour (#16W). (Jim Denhamer photo) Frank Neill (#88) and Logan Easterday (#87). (Jim Denhamer photo) Brad Lamberson (#27) and Linden Jones (#19). (Jim Denhamer photo) Jay Steinebach (#10S) and Ryan Coniam (#46). (Jim Denhamer photo) Max Stambaugh (#5M) and Danny Sams III (#24). (Jim Denhamer photo) Kyle Poortenga (#84) and Jay Steinebach (#10S). (Jim Denhamer photo) Ryan Ruhl taking the checkered flag at Hartford Motor Speedway. (Jim Denhamer photo) Zane Devault (#16) and Boston Mead (#42). (Jim Denhamer photo) GLSS owner Barry Marlow with feature winner Ryan Ruhl. (Jim Denhamer photo) Linden Jones (#14) and Danny Sams III (#24). (Jim Denhamer photo) Gregg Dalman (#49T) and Phil Gressman (#7c). (Jim Denahmer photo) Ryan Ruhl with his family and race team in victory lane Friday at Hartford Motor Speedway. (Jim Denhamer photo) Ryan Ruhl in victory lane Friday at Hartford Motor Speedway. (Jim Denhamer photo) Brad Lamberson (#27) and Gregg Dalman (#49T). (Jim Denhamer photo) Ryan Ruhl. (Jim Denhamer photo) Ryan Ruhl (#71) and Chase Ridenour (#16W). (Jim Denhamer photo) Dustin Daggett (#85) and Max Stambaugh (#5S). (Jim Denhamer photo) Related Stories: Ruhl Races to Victory at Hartford Dustin Daggett Wins GLSS Feature at Hartford Ruhl Wins at Tri-City Ruhl Wins GLSS Feature at Hartford Ryan Ruhl Runs to GLSS Victory at Hartford GLSSGreat Lakes Super SprintsHartford Motor SpeedwayPhoto Gallery